《中英對照讀新聞》Teen’s Service Dog Gets Photo In Yearbook 少年的服務犬登上年度紀念冊

2017-08-30

◎魏國金

A high school in Fredericksburg, Virginia has done something truly paw-some. Alpha, a 4-year-old service dog who attends school every day with his human, Andrew "A.J." Schalk, had his own photo in Stafford High School’s 2017 yearbook.

維吉尼亞州弗雷德里克斯堡一所高中做了件真的很酷的事。每天與飼主"A.J."夏爾克到校的4歲服務犬阿爾法，在斯塔福德高中的2017年度紀念冊上有牠的大頭照。

A.J., who has Type 1 diabetes, said that Alpha’s job is to let him know when his blood sugar is getting too high or low by giving him a paw. "Alpha alerts me through smell, 20 to 40 minutes sooner than I know anything is wrong," the 16-year-old said. "He has saved my life multiple times, especially at night, when low blood sugar can be super dangerous."

罹患第一型糖尿病的A.J.表示，阿爾法的工作就是當他的血糖將飆太高或降得太低時，用爪子抓他一下，讓他知道。「阿爾法透過嗅聞警告我，比我知道不對勁時還快上20至40分鐘，」這位16歲少年說。「牠多次拯救我性命，特別在夜間，低血糖可能極度危險。」

Last year, A.J. began bringing Alpha to school with him. It became such a regular thing that the school issued the Labrador retriever his own ID. This school year, Alpha accompanied A.J. to school every day. Because of this, A.J. felt his pup deserved a spot in the high school year book.

去年，A.J.開始帶阿爾法與他一起到校。這變得如此尋常，致使學校發給這隻拉布拉多獵犬身分證件。這個學年，阿爾法天天陪A.J.上學，為此，A.J.覺得他的狗應該在高中年度紀念冊上佔一席之地。

"I brought it up to the teachers and they were 100 percent supportive," A.J. said. On picture day, Alpha accompanied his human to take his photo. Once A.J. was done, the photographer simply moved the camera over and took a shot of Alpha. "All they had to do was lower the camera and took the picture just like for anyone else!" he said.

「我向老師提出這個想法，他們百分百支持，」A.J.說。到了拍照日，阿爾法陪飼主拍照。A.J.拍完照後，攝影師只挪了挪相機，給阿爾法拍照。「他們要做的就是降低相機，然後拍照，就像為其他每個人拍照一樣！」他說。

新聞辭典

paw-some （pawsome）：形容詞，指（動物）棒呆了、酷斃了！意思與awesome相同，但只用在與毛小孩或動物有關。

bring up：提出。例句：She brought up many problems at the meeting.（她在會議中提出許多問題。）

move over：挪動一下。例句：There’s room for two if you move over.（若你挪過去一點，這兒就可容納兩個人了。）