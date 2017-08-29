中英對照讀新聞》Binge Watchers Have a 98% Greater Risk of Sleep Problems 追劇族的睡眠出現問題的風險高出98%

2017-08-29

◎陳正健

A new study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine is the first to link binge-watching with poorer sleep quality, more fatigue and increased insomnia.

一份刊登在《臨床睡眠醫學期刊》的新研究，首度將追劇與睡眠品質不佳、較易疲勞與失眠增加建立連結。

The study involved 423 young adults, ages 18 to 25, who completed online surveys about how often they watched television, both conventional TV and streaming services. They were also asked how frequently they "binge-watched" shows, defined as watching multiple consecutive episodes of the same show.

這項研究以423名年齡介於18至25歲間的年輕成人為樣本，他們完成關於多常觀看電視的線上調查，包括傳統電視及串流服務。他們也被問及多常「追劇」，其定義是連續觀賞多集同一節目。

More than 80% of the participants identified themselves as binge watchers, with 20% of that group binge-watching several times a week in the previous month. A little more than half of binge-watchers said they tended to view three to four episodes, and the average binge session was over three hours.

超過80%的受試者認定自己為追劇族，該群組中有20%在前一個月每週追劇數次。略微超過半數的追劇族表示，他們傾向於連續觀看3至4集，而其平均追劇時間超過3個小時。

The participants who identified as binge-watchers reported more fatigue, more symptoms of insomnia and greater alertness prior to going to sleep. And compared to non-bingers, they had a 98% increased risk of having poor sleep quality.

認定為追劇族的受試者，聲稱有更多疲勞、更多失眠症狀，而且睡前更易警覺。相較於非追劇者，他們睡眠品質不佳的風險高出98%。

新聞辭典

binge-watch：動詞，追劇，長時間連續觀看劇集。例句：We binge-watched an entire season of Breaking Bad on Sunday. （我們在週日連續觀看整季的《絕命毒師》。）

streaming：名詞，串流。例句：Streaming media is used to deliver video or audio directly from the internet .（串流媒體用來直接透過網路傳遞影像或聲音。）

episode：名詞，一集，一段情節。例句：How many episodes does Game of Thrones have per season? （《權力遊戲》每季有幾集？）