中英對照讀新聞》Smileys make people more stupid in their correspondence 通信時使用笑臉更顯愚蠢

2017-08-28

◎劉宜庭

It has been scientifically proven that the more you smile, the more people you like, however, according to a new study, this does not mean that it is the same with smiles and other emoji.

科學證實，常掛笑容得人疼，然而，根據一項新研究，這並不表示相同的情況會發生在笑臉或其他表情符號上。

"Our data show that, despite the way people smile, emoticons do not increase the warmth of the person’s perception, but on the contrary cause doubts about his competence," says Dr. Ella Glickson of the University of Ben-Gurion in Israel. "In official business letters, a smiley is not a smile."

「我們的數據顯示，儘管人們藉由這種方式微笑，顏文字無法增加親切度，反而會造成對其能力的懷疑，」以色列本古里昂大學的艾拉．葛里克森博士說。「在正式商業書信中，一個笑臉並不代表一個微笑。」

In a study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, under the heading The Dark Side of Smiley, 549 participants from 29 different countries were interviewed. Participants read working e-mails from people they did not know and assessed the competence and overall perception of their sender. At the same time, some letters contained emoticons and other emoji, while others did not. The result showed that, contrary to the action of an ordinary smile, the smileys did not have a positive effect on the person’s perception of the correspondence over the network.

一項發表在「社會心理和人格科學」期刊的研究，標題為「笑臉的黑暗面」，訪問549名來自29個不同國家的受試者。受試者閱讀陌生人撰寫的職場電子郵件，評估郵件寄送者的能力和整體感覺。與此同時，一些信件包含顏文字和其他表情符號，另一些則沒有。結果顯示，和平常微笑的行為相反，網路通信使用的笑臉無法讓人心生好感。

新聞辭典

correspondence：名詞，通信、信件。例句：Many colleges and universities offer correspondence courses, which give students the chance to learn new skills or earn credits without physically attending the school. （許多大專院校提供函授課程，讓學生不必親自到校就有機會學習新技能或取得學分。）

emoticon：名詞，表情符號、顏文字。例句：An emoticon used to convey emotion in a text only medium, such as (ˊ_〉ˋ) , XD and :).（顏文字通常只利用鍵盤符號表達情緒，例如淡定、大笑、微笑。）

competence：名詞，能力、權限。例句：The ability to write is a supreme test of linguistic competence.（最能考驗語文能力的便是寫作功力。）