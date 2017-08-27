《中英對照讀新聞》Moon Jae-in stamps flying off the shelves－文在寅郵票熱賣

2017-08-27

◎茅毅

Stamps commemorating the inauguration of Korea’s 19th President Moon Jae-in were released Thursday. Fans lined up from as early as 5 a.m. to purchase the stamps at one of 284 post offices offering them.

慶祝南韓第19任總統文在寅就職的郵票週四在284間郵局開始販售，粉絲們最早自清晨5點起就開始排隊。

More than 500 people waited in front of the Seoul Central Post Office and one in Gwanghwamun, downtown Seoul, according to the authorities. Sales began at 9 a.m. Online presales shut down early as servers were flooded with orders, with some buying over 100 and others trading them online at higher prices.

當局表示，500多位民眾在首爾中央郵局前和首爾市中心「光化門」一間郵局前等候。當天上午9點才開賣。由於伺服器被訂單灌爆，網路預購已提早關閉。有些人買了100多張，還有人在網路上加價轉售。

The main commemorative stamp shows Moon Jae-in smiling in front of the Korean Flag meant to symbolize national unity; 5 million of these were issued. In addition, 500,000 small stamp sheets and 20,000 stamp albums have been put out for sale. The regular prices for these are 330 won, 420 won, and 23,000 won respectively.

主要的慶祝郵票以文在寅在南韓國旗前微笑為圖案，象徵全國團結一致，這種郵票已發行500萬張。此外，50萬套小全張及2萬本專冊已發行供售。定價各為330韓元、420韓元以及2萬3000韓元。

The album was especially popular, being resold online for as high as 110,000 won ― almost five times its original price. Responding to the hype, Korea Post announced it would release an additional 12,000 by the end of the month.

專冊尤其搶手，網路上轉手價格高達11萬韓元，幾乎是原價的5倍。為因應這股熱潮，南韓「郵政事業本部」宣布，本月底前將再發行1萬2000本。

《新聞辭典》

fly off the shelves：慣用語，指商品暢銷、賣得好。 I guarantee these items are going to fly off the shelves.（我保證這些貨品將會熱賣。）

commemorate：動詞，紀念、慶祝。A statue has been built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the national hero’s birthday.（為紀念這位民族英雄百歲誕辰而建一座雕像。）

put out：動詞片語，產製、發行、出版、撲（熄）滅。She put out the fire with flour.（她用粉末滅火。）