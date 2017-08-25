中英對照讀新聞》Foreign tourists seeking cheaper alternatives for staying in Japan 外國觀光客遊日尋求另類廉價住宿地點

2017-08-25

◎張沛元

Japan’s tourism authorities are baffled. The number of overseas tourists is increasing to new all-time highs, but that rise is not necessarily reflected in the number of foreign customers staying at hotels or Japanese-style ryokan inns.

日本觀光管理當局很困惑。遊日海外遊客人數正創下空前新高，但此一成長並未反映在外國遊客下榻飯店或日式旅館的人數上。

So where are they all going?

所以，這些海外觀光客都到哪裡去了？

One theory is that they are spending nights in airport lobbies, express night buses, love hotels, 24-hour public bath houses, Internet cafes, or other venues not included when tourism authorities tally up the count.

有一種理論說，他們在機場大廳、快速夜行巴士、愛情賓館、24小時公共澡堂、網咖，或其他未被觀光當局列入計算的地方過夜。

"Japanese hotels are outrageously expensive even though their rooms are small," said Amaury Lemal, a French toy designer, who decided to stay overnight in the lobby of Narita Airport.

「日本旅館的房間很小，卻貴得令人無法接受，」決定在成田機場大廳過夜的法國玩具設計師勒馬爾說。

In the airport lobby, 10 or so Western tourists were also catching up on their sleep, covering their faces with jackets or towels.

在機場大廳，約10名以外套或毛巾遮臉的西方遊客也正在補眠。

That is also the case at Kansai International Airport. At an all-hours lounge, many tourists stay up until morning. The airport offers blankets for free for such travelers.

關西國際機場也一樣。在一個深夜候機室裡，許多遊客在這裡熬夜撐到早上。該機場對這類旅客提供免費毛毯。

新聞辭典

baffle：動詞，使困惑；使迷惑。

tally up：慣用語，計算，清點。例句：The election officials tallied the votes up after polls closed.（選務人員在投票所關閉後開始計票。）

catch up on something：慣用語，做之前無暇做的事，彌補。例句：After a week of hard work, I need to catch up on some sleep this weekend.（辛苦工作一週後，我在週末必須補眠。）