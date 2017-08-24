《中英對照讀新聞》 91-year-old ma’am who skipped chemotherapy to go on "end of life road trip" dies 不做化療踏上「生命之旅盡頭」的91歲女士過世

2017-08-24

An American woman Norma had decided to take the trip after being diagnosed with uterine cancer and told by her doctor that surgery, radiation and chemotherapy were unlikely to treat the illness.

一名美國婦女「諾瑪」在被診斷出罹患子宮癌，並被醫生告知開刀、放射治療、化學治療都無法治癒後，決定踏上人生最後旅程。

Exhausted Norma looked the young doctor dead in the eye and said with the strongest voice： "I’m 90-years-old, I’m hitting the road."

精疲力盡的諾瑪看著年輕醫生的眼睛，用最堅定的聲音表示：「我今年90歲，我準備出發去旅行。」

Norma set off with her son Tim, daughter-in-law Ramie and their dog Ringo. "We have driven the RV nearly 13,000 miles and slept in over 75 different locations in 32 states."

諾瑪和兒子提姆、媳婦瑞米和愛犬倫戈一起出發。「我們的露營車行駛將近1萬3000英里，在32州逾75個不同地點過夜。」

"Norma has experienced many ’firsts’, like riding in a hot air balloon or on a horse, and getting a pedicure or having her hair done by ten different stylists."

「諾瑪體驗過許多『第一次』，例如搭乘熱氣球、騎馬，以及修腳趾甲，或讓10位不同造型師設計髮型等。」

No matter where they are, when asked where her favorite spot has been on this trip, Norma says, "Right here!"

無論他們在哪裡，當諾瑪被問及她最喜歡行程中的哪個地方時，她總是說：「就是這裡！」

She began hospice care in a hospital in San Juan Island, Washington in last August when her health began to deteriorate. She was confirmed dead this March.

她去年8月住進華盛頓州聖璜群島一所醫院，接受安寧照護，當時她的健康已開始惡化。她最後在今年3月撒手人寰。

新聞辭典

hit the road：慣用片語，出發。例句：We are running late and should hit the road in five minutes.（我們遲到了，5分鐘後必須出發。）

hospice：名詞，臨終安養院。例句：All the family members gather at the hospice to bid farewell to our beloved grandma. （家族成員全部聚集在安寧病房，向最愛的阿嬤說再見。）

deteriorate：動詞，惡化。例句：My sight has begun to deteriorate.（我的視力已開始惡化。）