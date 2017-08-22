《中英對照讀新聞》Argentina：128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler阿根廷：128歲老人聲稱他是希特勒

2017-08-22

◎ 陳正健

An elderly man from Salta in Argentina claims that he’s the infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler and that he spent the last 70 years in hiding.

阿根廷薩爾塔一名年長男性聲稱，他是聲名狼藉的德國獨裁者阿道夫．希特勒，他過去70年來一直隱姓埋名。

In an interview with the ultra-conservative newspaper The Patriot, he explains that he arrived in the country in 1945 with a passport identifying him Herman Guntherberg. He claims that his passport was a fake one produced by the Gestapo near the end of the war.

在接受極端保守派報紙《愛國者》訪問時，他解釋道，他在1945年抵達這個國家，護照上的姓名為赫曼．古騰堡。他宣稱他的護照是假的，是「蓋世太保」在戰爭末期所製作。

He says he’s decided to come out of hiding after the Israeli secret services officially abandoned their policy of pursuing former Nazi war criminals last year. He’s preparing to publish his autobiography in order to restore his public image. His book will be written under the name Adolf Hitler and should be available in September.

他表示， 在以色列特勤機構去年正式放棄對前納粹戰犯的追訴政策後，他決定不再躲藏。他正準備出版自傳，以重建他的公眾形象。他將以阿道夫．希特勒之名著書，並在9月問世。

Many people, including his wife of 55 years, Angela Martinez, believe that Guntherber is simply suffering from dementia. She’s convinced that her husband may possibly have been a Nazi and he may feel guilty about his past, but he’s definitely not Hitler.

許多人士，包括他結縭55年的妻子安琪拉．馬丁尼茲，相信古騰堡只是罹患失智症。她確信，她的丈夫可能曾經是納粹成員，可能對過去有罪惡感，但他絕非希特勒。

新聞辭典

ultra-conservative：形容詞，超保守的，極端保守的。例句：The alt-right is an ultra-conservative movement in the United States.（另類右派是美國的極端保守運動。）

Gestapo：名詞，蓋世太保，即納粹秘密警察。例句：Gestapo was used by Nazi Germany against dissidents.（蓋世太保被納粹德國用來對付異議人士。）

restore：動詞，恢復，歸還，重建。例句：The government is trying to restore public confidence.（政府正試圖重建公眾信心。）