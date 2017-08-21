中英對照讀新聞》Dark web markets boom after AlphaBay and Hansa busts 查抄「阿爾法灣」和「漢薩」，暗網市場仍興旺

2017-08-21

◎劉宜庭

The US and Dutch authorities forced AlphaBay and Hansa offline to prevent the sale of drugs, weapons and malware. But over the last week of July, other sites saw their number of listings rise by as much as 28%, the study indicates.

美國和荷蘭當局強迫「阿爾法灣」和「漢薩」下線，以阻斷毒品、武器、惡意軟體的交易。然而，研究指出，七月的最後一週，其他（黑市交易）網站的交易品數量增加約28％。

The markets are given the "dark web" moniker because they cannot be accessed via a normal internet browser without using a workaround, and their listings are hidden from mainstream search engines.

這些交易之所以被稱為「暗網」，是因為它們的交易品藏在主流搜尋引擎之中，不能利用一般網路瀏覽器加以存取，而必須採取另一種手段。

The closure of AlphaBay and Hansa was revealed on 20 July. The Israeli cyber-security firm Cyberint looked at what change in activity there had been on five other leading dark web markets between 24 July and 31 July.

阿爾法灣和漢薩被關閉的消息在7月20日被披露。以色列網路安全公司「網印」檢視其他5個指標性暗網市場，在7月24日至31日間運作情況的變化。

According to its numbers, Dream Market is now the biggest illegal store with a total of 98,844 listings at the end of the month. The next biggest site is TradeRoute, which rose from 14,914 listings to 17,816 over the period - a 16.3% gain.

數據顯示，「夢市集」現在成為最大的非法商場，至該月底共累積總數9萬8844件交易品。第二大暗網是「商路」，它的交易品數量在該期間自1萬4914件增長到1萬7916件，增幅達16.3％。

新聞辭典

malware：名詞，惡意軟體。例句：It is important to know that a trojan horse is malware.（分辨「特洛伊木馬」是一款惡意軟體很重要。）

indicate：動詞，表明、指出、意味著。例句：The bed was all cobwebbed, indicating no one had slept in it for quite some time.（床上佈滿蜘蛛網，意味著很久沒有人睡過。）

moniker：名詞，名字、綽號。例句：My daughter gave the moniker Tooth Angel to her dentist.（我女兒給她的牙醫起了個「牙齒天使」的綽號。）