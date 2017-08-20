《中英對照讀新聞》Presidential office to be relocated in 2019－南韓總統府將於2019年搬遷

2017-08-20

◎茅毅

The government plans to move the presidential office to the Government Complex in Gwanghwamun in 2019, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Sunday. The presidential office is expected to use offices vacated by government agencies moving to Sejong, a de facto administrative capital.

南韓行政安全部週日表示，政府2019年擬將總統府遷至位（首爾特別市）光化門的「政府中央廳舍」。總統府可望使用政府機構因搬至實質上的行政首都「世宗特別自治市」而空出之辦公室。

The ministry said the administration will form a committee later this year to finalize the relocation plan. The committee will specify which presidential teams and how many officials will move to the complex, about a kilometer from Cheong Wa Dae.

該部說，為敲定搬遷計畫，今年稍晚，政府將組1個委員會。該委員會將指明哪些總統執政團隊和多少官員將移駐距青瓦台約1公里的政府中央廳舍。

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to create a public park around Cheong Wa Dae and open the surrounding mountains ― Bugak and Inwang ― to citizens. They had been closed off for security reasons.

總統文在寅已矢言在青瓦台附近設立1個公園，並對民眾開放青瓦台周圍山丘—北岳山與仁王山。這兩座山曾因維安考量而封閉。

The relocation is in line with Moon’s presidential campaign pledge. During the election, Moon said the office had become a symbol of authoritarianism, vowing to make state affairs more transparent.

總統府的遷移符合文在寅競選總統時的承諾。他曾於大選期間宣示，總統府已淪為威權主義的象徵，矢言讓國政更為透明。

《新聞辭典》

relocate：動詞，重新安置、搬遷。I was relocated to Busan.（我被調往釜山。）

vacate：動詞，空（騰、搬）出、辭職。He refused to vacate his post even under increased pressure.（即使受到很大壓力，他仍不願辭職。）

close off：動詞片語，封鎖、阻隔。Half of the museum was closed off while they made changes.（這座博物館的一半區域於裝修時未對外開放。）