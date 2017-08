2017-08-19

◎周虹汶

Fed-up with the grind of taking a bus or bike to work every day on congested streets in Munich, Benjamin David started swimming there instead.

受夠了每天在慕尼黑擁擠街道搭公車或騎腳踏車上班的苦差事,班哲明.大衛開始改成游泳上班。

The burly beer garden worker now packs his laptop and clothes into a waterproof bag which he puts on his back, dons his wetsuit and slides into the River Isar for his journey.

這個精壯的露天啤酒餐廳員工把他的筆記型電腦和衣服包進他背上的防水袋裡,穿上防寒衣,然後溜進伊薩爾河,展開他的旅程。

"It is beautifully refreshing and also the fastest way," Benjamin David told Reuters Television.

班哲明.大衛告訴路透電視台:「游泳非常涼爽,而且也是最快的路。」

"I used to go by bike or bus or car or on foot and you need much longer. Today the current was quite strong and I only needed about 12 minutes," he said.

他說:「我以前習慣騎單車、搭巴士、坐車或走路去,得花更多時間。今天水流相當強勁,而我只需要約12分鐘。」

However, in winter the river, which flows near the center of the Bavarian capital, can get chilly, at temperatures of about 4 degrees.

不過,這條流經此一巴伐利亞邦首府中部的河川,冬天可以冷到約4度。

"I mostly do this in summer. I am a bit of a wimp, but you can also do it in winter, then I’ve got a longer wet suit," he said. (Reuters)

他說:「我大多是在夏天這麼做。我有點膽小,但冬天你也是能這樣做,所以我有一件比較長的防寒衣。」(路透)

《新聞辭典》

grind:動詞,指嚼碎、折磨、磨光、咬牙、嘎吱嘎吱地擦;名詞,指碾、磨、苦差事、刻苦用功的學生、研細的程度。例句:Those people want to grind you down.(那些人想要欺負你。)

don:名詞,指大學教師、特別研究員;動詞,指穿上、披上。例句:The princess donned a long black dress.(那個公主穿了一件黑色長洋裝。)

chilly:形容詞,指寒冷的、怕冷的、冷淡的、疏遠的、令人恐懼的。例句:She was slightly afraid of their chilly distant politeness.(她對他們冷淡帶有距離的客套方式有點害怕。)