《中英對照讀新聞》 British expat in Switzerland plans to sell fresh mountain air to China 瑞士的英國移民計畫賣新鮮高山空氣到中國

2017-08-17

◎孫宇青

John Green, 64, captures the air high up in the pristine Swiss Alps and is planning to ship bottles to buyers who live in smog-filled cities around the world.

64歲的約翰．葛林在淳樸的瑞士阿爾卑斯山上收集空氣，並計畫製成罐頭，賣給世界各地住在充滿霧霾城市的買家。

He said the air is from a "secret" location at an altitude of 3,000 meters, and it may seem like a silly idea but there is a demand for bottled "fresh air" in polluted countries such as China, where the wealthy spend thousands of pounds for just a few seconds of relief.

他說，空氣是來自海拔3000公尺的「秘密」地點。雖然這個想法看似愚蠢，但在中國等空氣污染嚴重的國家，的確有對罐裝「新鮮空氣」的需求，有錢人願意花數千英鎊享受僅僅幾秒鐘的幸福。

"I actually go 3,000 meters up to fetch it. I don’t go into a park to get it. I have lived here for 20 years, and the Swiss don’t know what they’ve got. "

「我真的爬上3000公尺（高山）去收集空氣。我可不是隨便去公園取來。我住在這裡20幾年，那些瑞士人都不曉得自己擁有什麼。」

"I haven’t sold any of the air yet as the company was only launched lately, but the Swiss and German media has gone mad about it. A lot of them think I am nuts, but in a reasonable way."

「我還沒開始販賣空氣，因為公司近期才成立，但瑞士和德國媒體已開始瘋傳。很多人認為我是瘋子，但瘋得頗有道理。」

The air comes with a signed certificate of authenticity and the GPS coordinates of exactly where it was collected. "You have had high calorie Swiss cheese, you’ve surely had high calorie Swiss chocolate, now experience zero calorie Swiss air!"

這些空氣罐附有證明真實性的簽名認證，以及標示收集地點的全球定位系統（GPS）座標。「你吃過高熱量的瑞士起司，也一定吃過高熱量的瑞士巧克力，現在不妨試試零熱量的瑞士空氣吧！」

新聞辭典

expat：名詞，移居國外者；外派人員。例句：Taipei is among the leading cities that foreign expats favor.（外派外籍人士偏愛的城市，台北名列前茅。）

relief：名詞，慰藉。例句：Finishing the project, the manager could not help breathing a sigh of relief.（完成專案後，經理忍不住鬆了一口氣。）

authenticity：名詞，真實性。例句：Authenticity is the essence of news.（新聞首重真實性。）