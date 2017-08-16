《中英對照讀新聞》Drunk American beaten up in Germany over Nazi salute 酒醉的美國人在德國因行納粹敬禮而遭痛毆

2017-08-16

◎ 魏國金

An inebriated American tourist was beaten up in the German city of Dresden after he repeatedly raised his arm to give the Nazi salute, police said Sunday.

一名醉醺醺的美國觀光客，在德國德勒斯登因一再舉起他的手臂、行納粹敬禮而被痛毆，警方週日指出。

The 41-year-old American, who was lightly injured in the attack, is now under investigation for violating the law against the use of symbols from banned organisations, Dresden police said in a statement.

這名在攻擊中受到輕傷的41歲美國人，現在因違反使用遭禁組織象徵的法令，而遭到調查，德勒斯登警方在聲明中說。

The incident happened on Saturday morning as the tourist, who was "strongly under the influence of alcohol", left a bar in the eastern city’s Neustadt area and repeatedly gave the Hitler salute on the street. "An unknown passerby then beat up the man and slightly injured him," the statement said. The assailant, who has not been found, faces charges of causing bodily harm, it added.

這起事件發生在週六上午，當時這名「受酒精強烈影響的」觀光客，離開該市東部新城區一家酒吧後，一再在街上行希特勒式敬禮。「接著一名不知名的行人痛揍該男，使他受到輕傷。」聲明說。該名攻擊者尚未被發現，他將面臨導致身體傷害的指控，聲明補充說。

Public displays of Nazi symbols like the swastika or gestures like the "Heil Hitler" salute have been banned in Germany since the end of World War II.

公開展現納粹象徵，例如納粹黨徽或「希特勒萬歲」敬禮手勢，自第二次世界大戰結束以來，在德國是被禁止的。

新聞辭典

beat up：痛打、攪拌。例句：The newlywed woman was beaten up by her husband.（這名新婚女子被她的丈夫痛毆。）

inebriated：喝醉的、陶醉的。例句：She got mildly inebriated.（她已微醺。）

assailant：攻擊者、襲擊者。例句：I was unable to recognize my assailant.（我無法認出襲擊我的人。）