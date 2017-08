《中英對照讀新聞》CNN commentator joins Trump’s ’real news’ show－CNN評論員加入川普的「真實新聞」秀

2017-08-15

◎ 陳正健

Kayleigh McEnany, who has been plying her trade as a pro-Trump pundit on CNN for a while, jumped ship to the Trump Team over the weekend. She debuted a Trump TV segment that she labelled the "real news".

凱莉.麥肯內妮在美國有線電視新聞網(CNN)擔任力挺川普的名嘴已有一段時日,她在週末跳槽至川普團隊。她在一個川普電視台片段中首度登場,她稱此為「真實新聞」。

Describing herself online as a Christian conservative, McEnany has regularly defended the president in CNN debates but tweeted on Saturday that she was leaving the channel.

麥肯內妮在網路上形容自己為基督教保守派,經常在CNN辯論中為總統辯護,但她週六推文表示自己正離開該頻道。

McEnany appeared on Trump’s Facebook page to give a news segment on Sunday. At one point in the video, she credited Trump with creating "more than 1 million jobs". On Monday, McEnany was named spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

麥肯內妮週日出現在川普「臉書」專頁,播報一個新聞片段。在影片中某一刻,她歸功川普創造「超過100萬個工作」。週一,麥肯內妮被任命為共和黨全國委員會的發言人。

McEnany’s CNN credentials are significant because CNN is the news network Trump has publically criticized the most. In July he tweeted a video of himself wrestling a person with a CNN logo for a head.

麥肯內妮的CNN資歷意義重大,因為CNN是川普公開批評最甚的新聞網。7月,他推文發布一段影片,片中他與一名頭部有CNN商標的人摔角。

《新聞辭典》

ply one’s trade:動詞片語,從事,工作。例句:Wood-carvers were plying their trade in the town square.(木雕工在鎮上廣場進行他們的工作。)

jump ship:動詞片語,跳槽。例句:None of the employees liked the new policies, so they all jumped ship.(沒有哪個員工喜歡這些新政策,所以他們全部都跳槽了。)

credit sb with sth:動詞片語,將…歸功於某人。例句:She is credited with making the business a success.(事業上的成功歸功於她。)