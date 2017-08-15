《中英對照讀新聞》CNN commentator joins Trump’s ’real news’ show－CNN評論員加入川普的「真實新聞」秀

2017-08-15

◎ 陳正健

Kayleigh McEnany, who has been plying her trade as a pro-Trump pundit on CNN for a while, jumped ship to the Trump Team over the weekend. She debuted a Trump TV segment that she labelled the "real news".

凱莉．麥肯內妮在美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）擔任力挺川普的名嘴已有一段時日，她在週末跳槽至川普團隊。她在一個川普電視台片段中首度登場，她稱此為「真實新聞」。

Describing herself online as a Christian conservative, McEnany has regularly defended the president in CNN debates but tweeted on Saturday that she was leaving the channel.

麥肯內妮在網路上形容自己為基督教保守派，經常在CNN辯論中為總統辯護，但她週六推文表示自己正離開該頻道。

McEnany appeared on Trump’s Facebook page to give a news segment on Sunday. At one point in the video, she credited Trump with creating "more than 1 million jobs". On Monday, McEnany was named spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

麥肯內妮週日出現在川普「臉書」專頁，播報一個新聞片段。在影片中某一刻，她歸功川普創造「超過100萬個工作」。週一，麥肯內妮被任命為共和黨全國委員會的發言人。

McEnany’s CNN credentials are significant because CNN is the news network Trump has publically criticized the most. In July he tweeted a video of himself wrestling a person with a CNN logo for a head.

麥肯內妮的CNN資歷意義重大，因為CNN是川普公開批評最甚的新聞網。7月，他推文發布一段影片，片中他與一名頭部有CNN商標的人摔角。

《新聞辭典》

ply one’s trade：動詞片語，從事，工作。例句：Wood-carvers were plying their trade in the town square.（木雕工在鎮上廣場進行他們的工作。）

jump ship：動詞片語，跳槽。例句：None of the employees liked the new policies, so they all jumped ship.（沒有哪個員工喜歡這些新政策，所以他們全部都跳槽了。）

credit sb with sth：動詞片語，將…歸功於某人。例句：She is credited with making the business a success.（事業上的成功歸功於她。）