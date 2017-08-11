《中英對照讀新聞》Woman sues casino that offered her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot－女子控告賭場提供牛排晚餐 而非4300萬美元頭彩

2017-08-11

◎ 張沛元

Katrina Bookman captured national attention last year when she played a "Sphinx Slot Machine" at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, and it appeared as though she’d won $43 million － which would have been the largest jackpot ever won on the slots in U.S. history.

卡翠娜．布克曼去年受到全美國矚目，因為她在紐約市皇后區的「度假中心世界賭場」玩「人面獅身拉霸機」時，看似贏得4300萬美元，為美國拉霸機史上最高頭彩獎金。

But when Bookman came to collect her prize, a casino worker told her she hadn’t actually won anything and offered her nothing but a complimentary steak dinner and $2.25.

但當布克曼前去領獎時，一名賭場工作人員告訴她，她其實沒有贏到任何東西，也什麼都沒給她，只提供一頓補償性質的牛排晚餐與2.25美元。

Bookman’s lawyer said she did not accept either the dinner or the $2.25.

布克曼的律師說，她不接受晚餐，也不要那2.25美元。

At the time, Resorts World spokesman Dan Bank apologized and told CNN that "casino personnel were able to determine that the figure displayed on the penny slot was the result of an obvious malfunction － a fact later confirmed by the New York State Gaming Commission."

度假中心世界賭場發言人丹．班克當時曾向她致歉，並告訴美國有線電視新聞網：「賭場人員得以判斷拉霸機上顯示的數字，顯然肇因於故障—紐約州博弈委員會稍後證實此言不假。」

Bookman’s attorney Alan Ripka says he has been fighting for months to get the casino to pony up more cash for Bookman, but to no avail. So, on June 14, he filed a lawsuit.

布克曼的律師艾倫．瑞普卡說，他為了讓賭場拿出更多現金給布克曼，已奮戰數月之久，卻始終未能成功。所以，他在6月14日提起訴訟。

《新聞辭典》

instead of：慣用語，代替，寧願。

it appears as though：慣用語，看來，似乎。例句：It appears as though your husband is having a mid-life crisis.（看來妳老公正處於中年危機。）

pony up something：慣用語，非正式用法，給錢，付款。例句：The actor was charging $100 for an invitation to meet him, but fans gladly ponied it up.（該名男星的見面會入場券要價100美元，但粉絲還是照付不誤。）