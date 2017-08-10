《中英對照讀新聞》 High school student wears Black Lives Matter dress to prom 高中學生穿「黑人的命也是命」禮服參加舞會

2017-08-10

◎孫宇青

Milan Bolden-Morris from Florida wore a dress adorned with the faces of 15 black victims of police-involved deaths at the prom night, making an important political statement.

來自佛羅里達州的米蘭．波登—莫里斯，穿了一件繪有15名黑人受害者臉孔的禮服參加舞會；這些黑人的死都與警察執法有關，她藉此傳達重要的政治訴求。

In the center of the dress is Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old schoolboy who was shot dead by former neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida in 2012.

禮服正中間的人物是17歲的黑人少年馬汀，他2012年在佛州桑福市被前社區巡守員齊默曼射殺身亡。

Also featured on the dress is 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson in 2014 and whose death sparked protests across his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri.

同樣出現在禮服上的還有18歲的布朗，他在2014年於密蘇里州佛格森市被警察威爾森射殺，他的家鄉隨後更爆發抗爭。

Ms. Bolden-Morris told CNN："When someone loses a mother, father or child in unnecessary circumstances, it should not be overlooked but addressed."

波登—莫里斯向「美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）」表示：「當一個人在非必要的情況下失去母親、父親或孩子，這件事不該被遺忘，反而該被談述。」

Terrence Torrence, designer of the dress told the network that with all the killings that were going on, it just hit me one day：I should put that into a dress. I wanted to paint a picture and put a story out there through my fashion and I wanted to show we could spread our message with not just posters and fliers but also garments.

禮服設計師托倫斯向CNN表示，隨著這些殺戮事件一再發生，有一天我突然醒悟，應該要在禮服上訴說此類事件。我想透過時裝設計，在衣服上繪製圖片、說一段故事。我想讓人們知道，除了透過海報、傳單之外，我們也可以透過服裝來傳達訊息。

新聞辭典

adorn：動詞，裝飾。例句：All the road trees were adorned with lightbulbs.（行道樹全都裝飾了燈泡。）

spark：動詞，點燃；引爆。例句：People’s anger at the military sparked sprawling protests nationwide.（人民對軍隊的憤怒，在全國各地引爆抗議。）

flyer：名詞，傳單。例句：He distributed flyers in the neighborhood every weekend.（他每週末都在社區內發傳單。）