中英對照讀英文》Robocop joins Dubai police to fight real life crime／機器警察加入杜拜警力共同打擊真實犯罪

2017-06-10

A robotic policeman which can help identify wanted criminals and collect evidence has joined Dubai’s police force and will patrol busy areas in the city, as part of a government program aimed at replacing some human crime-fighters with machines.

一個可以幫忙認出通緝犯還有蒐證的機器警察，已加入杜拜警力陣容，做為政府旨在以機器取代部分打擊犯罪之人力的計畫一環，將在城市裡巡邏繁忙區域。

If the "Robocop" experiment is successful, Dubai Police says it wants the unarmed robots to make up 25 percent of its patrolling force by 2030.

如果這個「機器警察」實驗成功，杜拜警署說，2030年以前，它想讓這些手無寸鐵的機器人構成其25%巡邏警力。

Clad in the colors of the Dubai Police uniform, the life-size robot, which can shake hands and perform a military salute, is the lighter side of a government plan to use technology to improve services and security ahead of Dubai hosting Expo 2020.

鍍上杜拜警察制服顏色，這個能握手和行軍禮的真人尺寸機器人，是政府在主辦2020年杜拜世界博覽會以前，運用科技加強服務與安全的計畫中，較為輕鬆的一環。

"These kind of robots can work 24/7. They won’t ask you for leave, sick leave or maternity leave. It can work around the clock," said Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director general of the Smart Services Department at Dubai Police.

杜拜警署智慧服務司司長哈立德．納瑟．阿爾．拉佐奇准將說，「這種機器人可以整週全天候工作。它們不會跟你請假，病假或產假。它可以晝夜不斷工作。」

Members of the public can also talk to the robot to report a crime or communicate with it using a touch screen computer embedded in its chest. （Reuters）

大眾也可以和這個機器人說話，利用一個嵌在它胸膛的觸控螢幕電腦通報犯罪或與它溝通。（路透）

新聞辭典

be aimed at：片語，指旨在、為了。例句：The plan is aimed at this point.（此計畫目的就是這點。）

host：名詞，指主人、節目主持人、眾多；動詞，指做東、主辦、主持。例句：They have brought a host of problems.（他們帶來了一堆問題。）

embed：動詞，指嵌入、栽種、深刻記住。例句：She embeded those negatives in mind.（她把那些不好的事牢記心裡。）