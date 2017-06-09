《中英對照讀新聞》The story behind that viral hugging goose video 網紅抱抱鵝背後的故事

2017-06-09

◎張沛元

Video of a goose running up to hug its owner is taking the internet by storm – on the KATV Facebook page alone, the video has more than 18 million views. The gander’s owner says they made the video to attract the male goose a mate.

一隻鵝跑向並擁抱主人的影片在網際網路上大爆紅—光是在KATV電視台的臉書專頁，該影片點閱率就超過1800萬人次。這隻鵝的主人說，他們拍片的目的是想幫這隻公鵝找個伴。

The animals at Cyndie Adams farm in Dennard aren’t simply barnyard animals, they aren’t pets either – rather the flock is more like family. All the animals have a special bond with their owner, and all the animals are rescues.

在（美國阿肯色州）丹納德的辛蒂．亞當斯的農場上的動物，並非尋常農場動物，也不是寵物—更確切地說，比較像是家人。所有動物與主人有特殊關係，而且全都是被救援回來的動物。

"He just started hugging on me," said Adams. "He just did it on his own."

「牠就是開始抱我」，亞當斯說。「牠自己要這麼做的。」

Adams said it wasn’t love at first sight, but now the two are inseparable.

亞當斯說，她與這隻鵝並非一見鍾情，但如今兩者已難捨難分了。

"He used to chase me out of the garage; he didn’t like me," said Adams. "But he was injured – his wings got chewed up by a dog, so I started doctoring him."

「牠以前總會把我追趕出車庫，牠不喜歡我」，亞當斯說。「但當牠受傷，翅膀被狗咬爛後，我便開始照顧牠。」

新聞辭典

take by storm：慣用語，形容在盛怒下征服；壓倒性成功。例句：The Beatles took the US by storm in the early 1960s.（披頭四在1960年代風靡美國。）

inseparable：形容詞，無法分離；分不開。

chew up something：慣用語，嚼、磨以破壞或摧毀某物；令人緊張或擔心（通常為被動）。例句：She was all chewed up about the test.（測驗讓她緊張死了。）