《中英對照讀新聞》20-year-old goldfish makes full recovery after life-saving surgery 20歲的金魚接受救命手術後完全康復

2017-06-08

◎孫宇青

A 20-year-old goldfish, Bob, had been struggling to swim in his tank for a number of weeks after developing the lump on its fin, so the family took him to their local veterinarian and paid £200 to remove the lump. The operation lasted 30 minutes and it was so successful.

一隻20歲的金魚「巴布」,因為魚鰭上長了腫瘤,好幾週來幾乎無法在魚缸裡游動,飼養牠的家庭因而帶牠去給當地的獸醫診治,並花費200英鎊(約8000台幣)切除腫瘤。這場手術進行了30分鐘,而且相當成功。

The vet said, he is doing brilliantly. They(the family)were really, really pleased because the goldfish is older than their children and considered part of the family.

獸醫表示,金魚現在的狀況相當不錯。他們(這個家庭)真的、真的很高興,因為這條金魚比他們自己的孩子還大,被視為家人之一。

To keep Bob alive during the operation, the vet fed anesthetic water into its mouth through a tube and used a tiny monitor to measure its heartbeat. She then cut out the tumor using a miniature pair of scissors and forceps.

為了讓巴布在手術中維持生命跡象,獸醫用管子在牠的口中注入麻醉劑,並使用一組微型監測器測量牠的心跳,再以微型剪刀和鑷子切除腫瘤。

"It’s pretty complicated because the organs of the fish are so small and they don’t have a massive volume of blood," she added.

她補充說:「手術非常複雜,因為魚的器官都很小,也沒有充沛的血量。」

The average lifespan of a goldfish kept in a tank is 5 to 10 years, with the vet confirming Bob was the oldest one she had ever operated on.

養在魚缸中的金魚,平均壽命為5到10年;這名獸醫也證實,巴布是她動過手術的金魚中,年紀最大的一隻。

新聞辭典

lump:名詞,隆起;腫塊。例句:I was hit by a volleyball and got a lump on my head.(我被排球砸到,頭上腫了一包。)

veterinarian:名詞,獸醫。例句:She has set up a goal to become a veterinarian.(她立定志向,將來要成為獸醫。)

miniature:形容詞,微型的;小型的。例句:We have prepared miniature dresses for the dolls.(我們幫娃娃準備了迷你洋裝。)