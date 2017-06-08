《中英對照讀新聞》20-year-old goldfish makes full recovery after life-saving surgery 20歲的金魚接受救命手術後完全康復

2017-06-08

◎孫宇青

A 20-year-old goldfish, Bob, had been struggling to swim in his tank for a number of weeks after developing the lump on its fin, so the family took him to their local veterinarian and paid £200 to remove the lump. The operation lasted 30 minutes and it was so successful.

一隻20歲的金魚「巴布」，因為魚鰭上長了腫瘤，好幾週來幾乎無法在魚缸裡游動，飼養牠的家庭因而帶牠去給當地的獸醫診治，並花費200英鎊（約8000台幣）切除腫瘤。這場手術進行了30分鐘，而且相當成功。

The vet said, he is doing brilliantly. They（the family）were really, really pleased because the goldfish is older than their children and considered part of the family.

獸醫表示，金魚現在的狀況相當不錯。他們（這個家庭）真的、真的很高興，因為這條金魚比他們自己的孩子還大，被視為家人之一。

To keep Bob alive during the operation, the vet fed anesthetic water into its mouth through a tube and used a tiny monitor to measure its heartbeat. She then cut out the tumor using a miniature pair of scissors and forceps.

為了讓巴布在手術中維持生命跡象，獸醫用管子在牠的口中注入麻醉劑，並使用一組微型監測器測量牠的心跳，再以微型剪刀和鑷子切除腫瘤。

"It’s pretty complicated because the organs of the fish are so small and they don’t have a massive volume of blood," she added.

她補充說：「手術非常複雜，因為魚的器官都很小，也沒有充沛的血量。」

The average lifespan of a goldfish kept in a tank is 5 to 10 years, with the vet confirming Bob was the oldest one she had ever operated on.

養在魚缸中的金魚，平均壽命為5到10年；這名獸醫也證實，巴布是她動過手術的金魚中，年紀最大的一隻。

新聞辭典

lump：名詞，隆起；腫塊。例句：I was hit by a volleyball and got a lump on my head.（我被排球砸到，頭上腫了一包。）

veterinarian：名詞，獸醫。例句：She has set up a goal to become a veterinarian.（她立定志向，將來要成為獸醫。）

miniature：形容詞，微型的；小型的。例句：We have prepared miniature dresses for the dolls.（我們幫娃娃準備了迷你洋裝。）