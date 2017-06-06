《中英對照讀新聞》Beauty sleep is a real thing, research shows－研究顯示，美容覺確有其事

2017-06-06

◎陳正健

Beauty sleep is a real thing. People who miss out on sleep do appear less attractive to others. They are rated by strangers as less healthy and approachable when they have tired faces.

美容覺確有其事。錯失睡眠的人們，在他人面前顯得較不具吸引力。當他們露出倦容時，被陌生人評為較不健康，也較不可親。

The Karolinska Institute researchers asked 25 students, some male and some female, to get a two good nights’ sleep in a row. This was monitored with a kit that recorded their night-time movements. They were then asked to restrict themselves to just four hours sleep for two consecutive evenings

卡羅琳學院的研究人員要求有男有女的25名學生，連續兩天好好睡覺。他們的夜晚活動受到一套工具監控。然後他們被要求限制自己連續兩晚只睡4個小時。

Make-up free photos were then taken of both scenarios. The researchers next asked 122 strangers to look at the pictures and rate them on attractiveness, health, sleepiness and trustworthiness.

受試者在兩種情況下都拍下沒有化妝的照片。研究人員接著要求122名陌生人觀看照片，依據吸引力、健康、睡意和可信度，對他們進行評價。

The strangers said they would be less likely to socialize with the sleepy participants because they looked unhealthy. "An unhealthy-looking face, whether due to sleep deprivation or otherwise, might activate disease-avoiding mechanisms in others," say the researchers.

這些陌生人表示，他們較不願意與昏昏欲睡的受試者社交，因為他們看起來不健康。研究人員指出：「一個睡眠不足的臉孔，無論因為睡眠剝奪或其他原因，可能啟動他人避免疾病的機制。」

《新聞辭典》

miss out：動詞片語：錯過，遺漏。例句：You have missed out no vital steps.（你沒有錯過任何重要步驟。）

kit：名詞，套件，工具、裝備。例句：Where is the first-aid kit ?（急救箱放在哪裡？）

activate：動詞，刺激，起動，觸發。例句：If a device is activated, something causes it to start working.（某個裝置被啟動的意思，是某種東西使它開始運作。）