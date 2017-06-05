《中英對照讀新聞》The U.S. Leads the World in Number of Climate Change Court Cases 美國的氣候變遷訴訟案數量領先全球

2017-06-05

◎劉宜庭

The battle against climate change is increasingly moving into the courtroom, a study released May 23 found. Individuals and groups around the world are suing their federal governments （but especially the United States） to take action on climate change.

5月23日發表的一項研究發現，法庭內上演的氣候變遷戰爭正在增加。全球的個人及團體正在提告他們的中央政府（特別是在美國），為氣候變遷議題採取行動。

The study, published by the United Nations Environment and the Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center, surveyed litigation surrounding climate change. The United States sees three times the number of cases as the rest of the world combined. Since 2014, the number of countries with climate change cases has tripled.

該研究由聯合國環境署和哥倫比亞大學法學院沙賓中心發表，調查與氣候變遷有關的訴訟。美國的案件數量看來是全球其他國家總和的3倍。自2014年起，牽涉氣候變遷訴訟案的國家數量已經增加至3倍。

"Similar litigation all over the world will continue to push governments and corporations to address the most pressing environmental challenge of our times." said Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center, in a press release.

「相似的訴訟遍及全球，可望持續推動政府和企業處理這項在我們時代最刻不容緩的環境挑戰。」哥倫比亞大學法學院沙賓中心主任麥克爾．伯格在最新發布的新聞中表示。

These lawsuits often follow emerging trends, such as human rights cases on climate refugees as a result of forced migration and displacement.

這些訴訟往往緊跟新潮流，例如氣候難民的人權案，他們被迫移民及遷徙離家。

"By 2050 climate change could, according to some estimates, displace up to 1 billion people and that number could soar still higher later in the century if global warming is not kept under 2 degrees Celsius this century （compared to pre-industrial levels）," according to the press release.

「一些估計指出，氣候變遷至2050年可能導致達10億人遷徙離家；若本世紀（與工業化前相比）全球暖化增溫無法保持在攝氏2度以下，受災人數可能在本世紀晚期飆升。」最新發布的新聞顯示。

新聞辭典

climate change：名詞，氣候變遷。例句：The danger from climate change is urgent and severe.（氣候變遷帶來的危險迫切且嚴重。）

litigation：名詞，訴訟。例句：Litigation often entails enormous expense.（訴訟往往意味著巨額花費。）

refugee：名詞，難民。例句：A large fund is needed when accept the refugee.（收容難民時需要大量資金。）