《中英對照讀新聞》Subway worker’s death still resonates one year after 地鐵工人死亡事故一年後仍在迴盪

2017-06-04

◎茅毅

On May 28, 2016, a 19-year-old repairman was crushed to death by an incoming subway train while working on a malfunctioning safety door at Seoul’s Guui Station. “

2016年5月28日，1名19歲的維修工人遭進站中的地鐵列車輾斃，死者當時正修理首爾九宜地鐵站一扇故障的（月台）安全門。

A lot of news went on about more surveillance cameras and emergency exits installed around tracks at subway stations after the accident. But those emergency doors are only installed at a few stations,” said Lim Seon-jae, 34, a contract worker.

34歲契約工林宣在（譯音）說，「事故發生後，很多新聞提到關於在地鐵站軌道四周設置更多監視器和緊急出口，但那些緊急出口僅設在少數幾站。」

After the death, Seoul Metro hired 50 new employees to augment workplace safety. But without a supply of sufficient new workers, it has only increased their workload, the company’s labor union said. Seventeen workers work 15 hours a day, covering over 30 subway stations, it claimed.

這起死亡事故過後，為加強工作場所安全，「首爾地鐵」增僱50人。惟該公司的工會指出，增補的新人不足，只能加重他們的工作量。工會聲稱，有17名員工1天工時達15小時，要負責30幾個地鐵站。

“Unlike regular employees who work on a double shift rotated by four teams, contract workers only have three teams working a double shift,” a labor union member surnamed Kim said.

1名金姓工會成員說，「正職員工以4組2班制的方式工作，契約工則只能以3組輪2班」。

Experts agree that subcontracted employees, who take up high-risk jobs that are outsourced, remain vulnerable to industrial accidents.

專家同意，從事被外包的高風險工作之外包員工，仍易於遭受工傷事故。

新聞辭典

crush：動詞，碾、壓、擠。Many people were crushed to death in the crowd .（人群裡有很多人遭擠死。）

augment：動詞，擴大、增加。She considers working part-time to augment his income.（她考慮兼職增加收入。）

outsource：動詞，讓其他業者或單位承包。Some companies outsource to cut costs.（為降低成本，有些公司把業務外包。）