《中英對照讀新聞》Belgian PM deafened by royal starting gun 王室鳴槍起跑損傷比利時總理聽力

2017-06-03

◎周虹汶

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has suffered partial hearing loss after Princess Astrid fired the starting pistol for a running race next to his ear, his spokesman said Tuesday.

比利時總理夏爾．米歇爾發言人週二說，阿斯特里德公主在米歇爾的耳旁為跑步賽事鳴起跑槍後，他聽力半損。

Michel can be seen grimacing with pain in a picture taken as Astrid, the younger sister of Belgium’s King Philippe, fired the blank next to his left ear at a 20-kilometre race in Brussels on Sunday.

比利時國王菲力普的妹妹阿斯特里德週日在米歇爾的左耳旁為布魯塞爾一場20公里賽跑鳴槍時，米歇爾在一張被拍到的照片中看來表情痛楚。

Michel was suffering from "partial deafness" and "tinnitus", or ringing in the ears, his spokesman Frédéric Cauderlier told AFP, declining to give further details to "maintain his privacy".

他的發言人費德里科．寇德里耶告訴法新社，米歇爾目前「半聾」且「耳鳴」，意謂耳中有鳴響，為了「維護他的隱私」，拒絕提供進一步細節。

Michel underwent extensive medical tests on Monday and Tuesday morning in a bid to treat the problem "as soon as possible after the incident," Cauderlier said.

寇德里耶說，為了「在事件發生後盡快」治療這問題，米歇爾週一和週二早上做了廣泛的健康檢查。

The incident comes a week after Michel hosted US President Donald Trump, who met him and the king before attending summits with the EU and NATO.

這事件發生在米歇爾接待美國總統唐納．川普一週以後，他參加歐洲聯盟與北大西洋公約組織峰會前先來和他及國王會晤。

Trump used the visit to give NATO allies an ear-bashing for not paying their fair share for defence costs. （AFP）

川普利用這次訪問，訓了北約盟國一頓，因它們沒支付它們該分擔的那一部分軍事支出。（法新社）

新聞辭典

grimace：名詞，指鬼臉、痛苦的表情；動詞，指扮鬼臉、做怪表情。例句：He made a grimace at the two girls.（他朝那兩個女孩做了鬼臉。）

in a bid to：片語，指力圖。例句：She went to extreme lengths in a bid for losing weight.（她用極端方法減重。）

ear-bashing（earbashing）：名詞，指訓斥、指責。例句：He got an earbashing from his supervisor for repeating the same mistakes.（他因反覆犯一樣的錯挨主管罵。）