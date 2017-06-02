《中英對照讀新聞》Princess Mako all smiles as she leaves for ’land of happiness’－真子公主笑容滿面地前往「幸福國度」

2017-06-02

◎張沛元

Princess Mako, the oldest of Emperor Akihito’s four grandchildren, left for a one-week visit to the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on May 31.

（日本）明仁天皇的4名孫兒中的老大真子公主，5月31日前往喜馬拉雅山的不丹王國進行一週訪問。

It could be her last official overseas visit as an imperial family member as her engagement to a former classmate is imminent and she will lose her royal status after marriage.

隨著她即將與過去的同學訂婚及將在婚後失去皇室身分，這可能是她最後一次以皇室成員身分進行官方出訪行程。

Mako, 25, the daughter of Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko, will arrive in Bhutan, often called "the land of happiness," via Singapore on June 1 and return home June 8.

25歲的真子是秋篠宮文仁親王與紀子妃的女兒，將經由新加坡於6月1日抵達有「幸福國度」之稱的不丹，6月8日返國。

Prior to boarding the aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, the princess, wearing a sky blue dress, acknowledged well-wishers, one of whom called out, "Have a safe trip!"

身穿天藍色洋裝的真子公主，在東京羽田機場登機前向獻上祝福的民眾致意，其中一人對她呼喊：「一路順風！」

Mako’s visit to Bhutan is the third by a member of the Japanese imperial family, following Prince Naruhito’s visit in 1987 and one by her parents in 1997.

真子這趟不丹行是繼1987年的皇太子德仁親王及1997年她的雙親之後，日本皇室成員第3度造訪該國。

《新聞辭典》

be all smiles：慣用語，笑容滿面。例句：She’s never been very friendly, but she was all smiles when there were boys around.（她為人並不友善，但有男生在場時就笑呵呵的。）

leave for some place：慣用語，前往某處。例句：We will leave for Europe at noon.（我們中午啟程前往歐洲。）

prior to：慣用語，在…之前。