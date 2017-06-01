《中英對照讀新聞》Florida librarians accused of creating fake borrowers to save stock 佛州圖書館員被控捏造借書人以保護藏書

2017-06-01

◎孫宇青

Two Florida librarians have been suspended for allegedly creating bogus borrowers, in order to outwit automated book-culling software designed to ditch titles that are not being read.

兩名佛羅里達州圖書館員被懷疑捏造借書人，以騙過自動淘汰未被借閱書籍的軟體。

An investigation was sparked after an anonymous complaint was filed to Lake County municipal staff. The investigation revealed several fake identities with false addresses and drivers’ license numbers.

萊克郡政府收到一封匿名抱怨信後展開調查。調查揭穿不少使用假地址、假駕照的假身分。

The two are reported to have been caught when it emerged that one of the dummy borrowers was Chuck Finley, a retired major-league basketball player.

據報導，當其中一個假借書人被發現是美國職棒大聯盟退休球員芬利時，兩名館員被抓包。

Staff at the libraries claim the move was to save money：books not borrowed for a long time are automatically flagged for removal by the computer system.

圖書館員聲稱，此舉是為了省錢，因為一段時間未被借閱的書籍，電腦系統就會自動加上移除標籤。

In interviews with municipal authorities, a library supervisor George Dore said he wanted to avoid repurchasing books purged from the shelves. He claimed his action had only one purpose, which was to save items for potential patrons’ use.

圖書館主管道爾與政府當局會面時表示，他是想避免重複購買已被下架的書籍。他聲稱，他這麼做只有一個目的，就是把書留下來，讓潛在的借書人使用。

Dore also claimed that other libraries have had dummy memberships. "There was a lot of bad blood between the libraries because of money wars."

道爾還說，其他圖書館也有很多假會員。「因為爭奪經費的關係，圖書館間彼此懷有敵意。」

新聞辭典

bogus：形容詞，假冒的。例句：He was expelled from school for making up bogus data in the thesis.（他因為在論文中假造數據而被退學。）

cull：動詞，挑出。例句：The passage culled from the article is the most essential part of all.（文中擷取的段落是全篇精華所在。）

bad blood：慣用語，敵意；不合。例句：There was bad blood between the two groups.（這兩個團體彼此敵視。）