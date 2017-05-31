《中英對照讀新聞》Donors Give Thousands To Buy Manchester Heroes A Drink 捐款人捐獻數千英鎊，請曼徹斯特英雄喝一杯

2017-05-31

◎魏國金

Edmund Hall knows that alcohol "isn’t the answer" to trauma, but after the deadly Manchester bombing he felt the least he could do was buy emergency service workers a drink.

艾德蒙．霍爾了解，對於創傷，酒精「不是解決辦法」，但在致命的曼徹斯特爆炸案後，他感覺至少他可以請緊急救援人員喝一杯。

The London consultant and lifeboat volunteer set up a crowdfunding page to raise 1,000 pounds to foot bar bills, "because people working shifts after a bombing shouldn’t buy their own drinks". "It seems a simple and easy way to say thank you," he wrote on the Just Giving page, putting down 100 pounds himself and encouraging others to give what they could afford.

這位倫敦顧問兼水上救生義工成立集資網頁，募款1000英鎊以支付酒吧帳單，「因為在爆炸案後，輪班工作的人不應該自己付酒錢」。「這似乎是簡單、容易的致謝方式」，他在「Just Giving」網頁上寫道，並拿出100英鎊，鼓勵其他人捐出自己可以負擔的金額。

Within a few days, the site had raised more than 13,000 pounds from more than 800 donors. "I am speechless," wrote Hall after reaching the 10,000 pounds mark. "Nothing we’ve done today will fix the damage, or lessen the pain of those directly affected, but emergency service and hospital workers should know that if we were there now, we would buy them a drink."

短短幾天，該網站從超過800名捐贈者中募得1萬3000英鎊。「我啞口無言」，在金額達到1萬英鎊後，霍爾寫道。「今天我們做的任何事情都不能彌補傷害，或減輕那些受到直接衝擊的人的痛苦，但緊急與醫療工作人員應該知道，若我們現在在那兒，我們將請他們喝一杯。」

Hall was moved to start the campaign after Monday night’s suicide bomb attack at the end of a pop concert which left 22 people dead, a third of them children. Rescue workers raced to the scene to aid victims of the bombing, which injured another 116 people.

週一晚間一場流行音樂演唱會結束時的自殺炸彈攻擊，促使霍爾展開這項募款活動，該攻擊造成22人喪生，其中3分之1是兒童。救援工作人員急奔現場，救助爆炸案的受害者，該爆炸傷及另外116人。

新聞辭典

at least：至少、起碼。例句：You should at least have warned him.（你至少應該警告他。）

foot：（口語）支付費用。例句：Her parents footed the bill for their honeymoon tour. （她的父母支付他們蜜月旅行的費用。）

lessen：減輕、縮小。例句：The medicine begins to take effect and symptoms lessen.（藥效開始發揮，症狀減輕了。）