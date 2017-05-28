《中英對照讀新聞》Parliament fails to adopt confirmation hearing report on PM nominee 國會未能通過國務總理提名人人事聽證報告

2017-05-28

◎茅毅

The National Assembly failed Friday to adopt a report on the results of its confirmation hearing for Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon amid a dispute over allegations against his family.

在對（南韓）總理提名人李洛淵家人指控的爭論中，國會週五未能通過其人事聽證結果報告。

During the two-day hearing that ended Thursday, the former lawmaker and provincial governor was grilled over the suspicion that in 1989, his wife, then a high school teacher, used a false home address to get assigned to a better school in Seoul. He acknowledged it.

兩天的聽證會於週四結束，曾任國會議員和道知事的李洛淵，就其1989年時任中學教師的妻子涉嫌利用不實地址分發至首爾一所較佳學校而被詰問。他坦承確有此事。

Earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok apologized for the dispute and sought parties’ cooperation for his appointment, but to no avail.

同日稍早，總統文在寅的秘書室長任鍾皙為此爭議致歉，並尋求朝野同意文所提的人事案，但各黨不為所動。

Opposition parties have berated Moon for failing to deliver on his campaign pledge to exclude anyone involved in five kinds of irregularities － tax evasion, military service evasion, real estate speculation, plagiarism and false residence registration － from public office.

在野政黨痛批文未能兌現其競選承諾，將任何涉及5項違法、不當行為—逃漏稅、逃避兵役、炒房地產、抄襲及非法遷戶之人排除在公職任用資格外。

Lee’s appointment requires consent from a majority of the 299 lawmakers. The ruling party has 120 seats, while the Liberty Korea Party and its splinter Bareun Party control 107 seats and 20 seats, respectively.

李的任命需要共299席議員中的多數同意。執政黨有120席，而（在野的）「自由韓國黨」以及從該黨分裂出的小黨「正黨」各有107和20席。

新聞辭典

grill：動詞，燒烤、審問、拷問。Our teacher grilled us about what we had been doing .（老師當時盤問我們此前做了什麼。）

to no avail：片語，毫無效果。The charity asked people to help it raise money, but to no avail.（該慈善團體請求民眾協助其募款，惟徒勞無功。）

berate：痛斥、斥責。Doctors are often berated for being poor communications with patients.（醫師常因醫、病溝通不足而挨批。）