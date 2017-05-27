| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《中英對照讀新聞》Minnesota’s Gordy the goat rescued from kidnappers 明尼蘇達山羊戈迪從綁票者手中獲救

2017-05-27

◎ 周虹汶

Call it a ’kid’-napping.

姑且稱之為綁架「孩童」。

When St. Paul, Minnesota, police early Friday searched a GMC Yukon Denali that had crashed following a chase, they found an unlikely victim in the cargo area.

明尼蘇達州聖保羅市警方週五一早搜索一台飛車追逐後撞毀的通用卡車公司育空德納利車輛時，在後車廂找到一名令人難以置信的受害者。

Four people fled the sports-utility vehicle, but Gordy the goat was found lying down with an orange electrical cord around his neck.

有4人逃出這台休旅車，但山羊戈迪被發現脖子上繞著一根橘色電線仰臥著。

Police said Gordy had been abducted at Indian Mounds Park from a herd of goats that had been rented by the St. Paul Parks and Recreation department. Their job： To eat invasive plants on a difficult-to-reach bluff along the Mississippi River.

警方說，戈迪自聖保羅公園與遊憩部租用的印地安丘公園放牧羊群被拐走。牠們的工作：吃掉密西西比河沿岸一處難到的斷崖上頭入侵植物。

It was the St. Paul Police Department’s first known case of goat-thieving, said spokesman Steve Linders. The motive is still a mystery.

聖保羅警察局發言人史帝夫．林德思說，這是該局所知第一起偷羊案。動機至今是謎。

Gordy was returned unharmed to the park. Some of his herd had escaped through a damaged fence and were rounded up, according to park officials. Since then, a police Facebook post about the incident has gotten an usual amount of attention with comments like "stealing really gets my goat." （Reuters）

戈迪毫髮無傷返回公園。根據公園官員說法，牠那群羊有些從一處毀損的圍籬跑掉過，然後被抓了回來。自此，警方臉書關於這起事件的貼文，就時常獲得關注，伴隨著像是「偷羊惹到我」等留言。（路透）

新聞辭典

abduct：動詞，指劫持、誘拐。例句：He tried to abduct the boy for ransom.（他試圖綁架那個男孩以勒贖。）

round up：動詞，指聚攏、圍捕、積攢、綜述。例句：They planned to round up the enemy spies.（他們計劃將敵方間諜一網打盡。）

get one’s goat：俚語，指惹毛。例句：The way he talks really gets my goat.（他講話的樣子真的讓我很火。）

2017年5月27日‧星期六‧丁酉年五月初二日
