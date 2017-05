《中英對照讀新聞》Millionaire tells millennials：If you want a house, stop buying avocado toast 富豪忠告千禧世代：想買房，就別再買酪梨吐司

2017-05-25

◎孫宇青

Tim Gurner, a luxury property developer in Melbourne, is facing heat for comments he made on 60 Minutes in Australia, implying that young people can’t afford to buy property because they’re wasting money on overpriced toast and coffee.

澳洲墨爾本一位房地產開發商葛納,因為在澳洲電視節目《60分鐘》上的發言,飽受外界壓力。他暗指,年輕人買不起房產,是因為把錢花在高價的吐司和咖啡上。

"When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each," he said.

他說:「當我努力買下人生第一間房子時,根本不會花19澳幣(約434元台幣)吃酪梨吐司,也不會花4澳幣(約91元台幣)喝咖啡。」

"When you’re spending $40 a day on smashed avocados and coffees and not working, you will never own a home."

「當你沒有工作,每天卻花40塊澳幣(約914元台幣)吃酪梨吐司及喝咖啡,你永遠不可能擁有房子。」

"When I had my first business at 19, I worked seven days a week. There were no discussions around, could I go out for breakfast, could I go out for dinner. I just worked."

「我19歲初次創業時,一個禮拜工作7天,能不能在外面吃早餐或晚餐,當時根本沒得商量,我就是一直工作。」

Demographer Bernard Salt also wrote in the Australian last year that if young people stopped going to "hipster cafes", they could purchase property. "Shouldn’t youngsters be economizing by eating at home?"

人口統計學家索特去年也在《澳洲人報》撰文寫道,如果年輕人別再去「文青咖啡館」消費,他們就買得起房子了。「年輕人難道不該在家吃飯省錢嗎?」

Another example is US congressman Jason Chaffetz, who suggested people struggling to afford health insurance should stop buying smartphones.

另一個例子則是美國眾議員查菲茨,他建議負擔不起健保費的民眾,應該停止購買智慧型手機。

新聞辭典》

developer:名詞,開發商。例句:The president used to be a successful property developer.(總統曾是一名成功的房地產開發商。)

property:名詞,資產;房地產。例句:He inherited several properties from his father.(他繼承父親多筆房地產。)

economize:動詞,節約;節省。例句:People are asked to economize on water.(人民被要求節約用水。)