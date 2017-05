《中英對照讀新聞》Mom says a fidget spinner nearly killed her kid－媽媽說指尖陀螺差點害死她的孩子

2017-05-22

◎劉宜庭

A 10-year-old Houston girl had a brush with death after swallowing a piece of the latest must-have toy — a fidget spinner. Britton Joniec underwent emergency surgery on Monday.

一名10歲的休士頓女孩在吞下最新必買玩具─一個指尖陀螺後,與死神擦身而過。布里頓.潔妮克週一進行緊急手術。

"On the way home, I heard Britton make an odd retching noise in the back seat as I was driving," Kelly Rose Joniec wrote on Facebook. "Looking back in the mirror, I saw her face turning red and drool pouring from her mouth — she could utter noises but looked panicked so I immediately pulled over," she continued.

凱莉.羅斯.潔妮克在「臉書」發文,「在回家的路上,我聽到布里頓在後座發出奇怪的作嘔聲,當時我正在開車。」「我從鏡子往後看,發現她的臉色漲紅,口水從嘴巴流出,她說不出話來,但神情驚慌,我立刻把車停到路邊,」她寫道。

"She pointed to her throat saying she’d swallowed something, so I attempted Heimlich but there was no resistance."

「她指著自己的喉嚨,表示她吞了某些東西,所以我試圖使用哈姆立克急救法,但卻沒用。」

The girl had put one of three bushings from the spinner in her mouth to clean it — but somehow swallowed the metal piece.

這名女孩把陀螺上3個軸承的其中一個放進嘴巴,想要清潔它,卻不知怎麼地吞下金屬零件。

Her mom drove the girl to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands, where X-rays showed the nickel-size bushing was stuck in her esophagus. Finally, the doctor used an endoscope to remove the object.

她的母親開車將女孩載到伍德蘭市的德州兒童醫院,X光照片顯示,5美分大小的軸承卡在她的食道。最後,醫生使用內視鏡取出該物件。

《新聞辭典》

swallow:動詞,吞食、吞嚥。例句:You should swallow a capsule containing vitamin B.(你應該服用維生素B膠囊。)

fidget spinner:名詞,指尖陀螺。例句:You may have heard of a new toy called a Fidget Spinner.(你可能聽過一款名為指尖陀螺的新玩具。)

esophagus:名詞,食道。例句:When food is swallowed, it passed through the pharynx and in the esophagus.(食物被吞下後,經過咽喉進入食道。)