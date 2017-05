《中英對照讀新聞》Moon reaffirms intention for constitutional revision 文在寅重申修憲之意

2017-05-21

◎茅毅

President Moon Jae-in on Friday vowed to complete the revision of the Constitution by June 2018, at a meeting with floor leaders of the country’s five political parties. The meeting, a two-hour long luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae, was Moon’s first with the parties leaders since he took office 10 days ago.

(南韓)總統文在寅週五與該國5個政黨的議會領袖會晤時矢言,將在2018年6月前完成修憲。這場在青瓦臺進行的兩小時午餐會,是文在寅10天前就任以來,首度與這些政黨領導階層會晤。

The party leaders welcomed his early mention of the plan, as calls to alter the basic law that was last amended in 1987 increased.

南韓上次修憲為1987年,由於外界欲修改該根本大法的呼聲變大,這5黨的高層樂見文在寅上任之初即提出此計畫。

Still, they would have to come to an agreement on the details of the revision. Revisions Moon envisions include a four-year presidency with the possibility of re-election, while some in the opposition bloc have called for a semi-presidential system.

儘管如此,他們仍須就修憲的細節達成協議。文在寅預想之修改部分包括總統1任4年且可連任,在野陣營部分人士則已要求改採半總統制。

Moon also reiterated that the deployment of THAAD should put to a vote at the National Assembly.

文在寅亦重申,「戰區高空防禦系統」(薩德)部署一事應交由國會表決。

新聞辭典

reaffirm:動詞,重申。The government reaffirmed its commitment to the peace process.(政府重申其對和平進程的承諾。)

envision:動詞,想像、展望。We envision the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations in the future.(我們設想未來建立外交關係之可能性。)

reiterate:動詞,反覆講(做)。He reiterated that he had never met her before.(他一再表示與她素未謀面。)