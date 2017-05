《中英對照讀新聞》5-year-old girl recreates iconic photos of notable black women－5歲女孩重現知名黑人婦女的代表性照片

2017-05-19

◎張沛元

Lola is barely old enough to write the letters N-A-A-C-P yet bears a striking resemblance to its founder and anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells.

蘿拉幾乎還沒大到能寫出NAACP(美國全國有色人種協進會)這幾個字母,卻能(把自己)裝扮得與該組織創辦人兼反私刑倡議人士艾達.B.威爾斯極為神似。

It’s all part of an educational, and empowering project her mother helped bring to life.

這些全都是她的母親協助催生的一項具有教育意義與培力計畫的一部分。

With the aid of props from around their home in Kent - wigs, a bonnet, her mother’s cellphone, artsy eye and photo apps - Lola has transformed into some of the most admired and notable black women in history.

在她們位於華盛頓州肯特家中的假髮、女用無邊帽、蘿拉媽媽的手機、濃厚眼妝與修圖手機應用程式等小道具的協助下,蘿拉變身為美國歷史上若干最受景仰與知名的黑人女性。

Cristi, Lola’s mother, says Lola was enthralled by a video on Martin Luther King, Jr. shown in school last month. Cristi turned that into an opportunity to teach her child more about civil rights.

蘿拉之母克莉絲蒂說,蘿拉被學校上個月播放的一段有關(美國已故黑人民權運動領袖)小馬丁.路德.金恩的錄影帶迷得如癡如醉。克莉絲蒂將此轉換為對孩子傳授更多民權(知識)的機會。

Since Lola loves dressing up, her mother says she decided it would be fun to educate her daughter about black history by having her actually become the women she was learning about.

既然蘿拉喜歡打扮,她媽媽說,她認為透過把女兒真的變成她要學習的那些(黑人)女性,來教育女兒黑人歷史,會很有趣。

《新聞辭典》

bear a resemblance to someone or something:慣用語,與…相似。例句:This zipper bag bears a strong resemblance to the one I lost last week.(這個拉鍊袋和我上週弄丟的那個很像。)

bring to life:慣用語,形容讓某人或某事充滿活力或重新啟動;使鮮活,賦予生命。例句:Some coffee will bring you to life.(咖啡會讓你有精神。)

dress up:慣用語,打扮。