《中英對照讀新聞》Overweight dog sheds 37kg－超胖狗狗甩肉37公斤

2017-05-17

◎魏國金

An overweight dog has shed 37kg after its owner was told she was "killing it with kindness". Tyko, a cross-breed Corgi, was so fat he could only take a couple of steps before becoming breathless and slumping to the ground. The dog was taken into care by the Scottish SPCA after the owner was prosecuted. Tyko is now a healthy 12kg. He was 49kg at his fattest.

一隻過胖的狗在飼主被告知她正進行「仁慈謀殺」後,甩肉37公斤。混種柯基犬「泰科」曾胖到只能走幾步路,否則就會氣喘吁吁、癱倒在地。這隻狗在飼主遭起訴後,被蘇格蘭防止虐待動物協會(SPCA)接手照顧。泰科現在是健康的12公斤狗狗,牠最胖時達49公斤。

Tyko’s weight had ballooned to double his normal size due to over-feeding and a lack of exercise. His owner’s neighbour tipped off the Scottish SPCA. Vets said they had never seen a dog so obese, adding that it resembled a seal.

泰科的體重因過度餵食與缺乏運動,而膨脹至正常體型的兩倍。其飼主的鄰居向SPCA密報,獸醫師說,他們未曾看過這麼胖的狗,還說牠像一頭海豹。

Owner Denise Leitch was admonished at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being of good behaviour during a year-long period of deferred sentence. The 60-year-old had bought the dog as a Christmas present for her husband. She pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide treatment for a morbidly obese dog.

飼主里琪在一年的緩期判決期間表現良好之後,在希爾克郡法院遭告誡處分。這名60歲婦女買下泰科作為丈夫的耶誕節禮物,她在未能對病態肥胖的狗提供治療的控告上認罪。

Leitch failed to provide an appropriate diet for the dog and failed to provide treatment for its mobility and respiratory conditions. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment, a fine of £20,000 or a disqualification from owning animals.

里琪沒有提供這隻狗適當飲食,也沒有對其靈活性與呼吸狀況提供治療。該罪行最高可判處12個月監禁,罰鍰2萬英鎊,或剝奪飼養動物的資格。

《新聞辭典》

tip off:密報、透露風聲。例句:Journalists who were tipped off about the incident raced to the scene.(聽到有關此事風聲的記者競相趕往現場。)

admonish:警告、告誡。例句:The teacher admonished the boys for their carelessness.(老師告誡男孩們不要粗心大意。)

deferred sentence:緩期判決(在一定期間內暫緩對被告做出判刑)。例句:He received a two-year deferred sentence in connection with a drunken driving incident.(他在一起酒駕事故上獲得2年緩期判決。)