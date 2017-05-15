《中英對照讀新聞》Earth to be 1.5 degrees warmer than the late 1800s in just nine years:Scientists －科學家：地球溫度在9年內便會升至比19世紀末高1.5度
◎劉宜庭
The temperature of our home planet Earth could notch up by 1.5 degree Celsius （which is a significant amount）than what it used to be in the late 1800s in a span of merely 9 years, a new research suggests.
我們的星球地球，溫度相較於19世紀末的日常，可能在未來短短9年內升高達攝氏1.5度（這是相當大的數值），一項新研究指出。
Owing to the effects of the emission of green house gases, a paper in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reported that the natural climate variations in the Pacific may have provided a "temporary buffer". This may or might have already disturbed the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation（IPO）cycle. As a result of which, we may receive higher temperatures in the span of the next 10-20 years.
肇因於溫室氣體排放的效應，一篇刊登於「地球物理研究通訊」期刊的研究指出，太平洋的自然氣候變化可能已提供「暫時性緩衝」。而該情況或許已擾亂「太平洋年代際震盪」（IPO）週期。因此，我們在未來10到20年間可能必須承受更高的氣溫。
According to the Paris climate agreement, the governments are supposed to pursue the aim of keeping a check on global warming below 1.5 degree Celcius. But, according to this research, we could hit that level before the end of new decade.
根據巴黎氣候協定，各國政府應追求確保控制全球暖化低於攝氏1.5度的目標。不過，根據這項研究，我們可能在未來10年結束前就達到這個階段。
《新聞辭典》
1800s：名詞，19世紀。例句：1800s may refer to the period from 1800 to 1899.（19世紀可視為西元1800至1899年的這段期間。）
significant：形容詞，重大的、有意義的。例句：This development proved highly significant for the whole town.（這項發展證明對整個城鎮非常重要。）
Pacific：專有名詞，太平洋。例句：Palm trees stir in the soft Pacific breeze.（棕櫚樹在和煦的太平洋微風中擺動。）
