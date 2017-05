《中英對照讀新聞》Moon spent about W50b on campaign 文在寅競選經費約500億韓元

2017-05-14

◎ 茅毅

President Moon Jae-in spent about 50 billion won for Tuesday’s election victory, while Hong Joon-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo - spent 42 billion won and 46 billion won each in campaign expenses, their respective parties said Wednesday. The legal limit set by the National Election Commission was 50.9 billion won.

3位候選人各自所屬政黨週三表示,為了週二的勝選,總統文在寅投入約500億韓元,洪準杓和安哲秀的競選經費分別為420億韓元與460億韓元。中央選舉管理委員會訂定的法定上限為509億韓元。

All three parties - Moon’s Democratic Party of Korea, Hong’s Liberty Korea Party and Ahn’s People’s Party - are likely to get much of the money recovered. The election authority is obliged to make up for the entire campaign costs, spent within law, of a candidate who receives more than 15 percent of the votes.

這3黨—文所屬的「共同民主黨」、洪所屬的「自由韓國黨」及安所屬的「國民之黨」這次之競選花費,都很可能會得到許多補助。得票率逾15%的候選人,選舉主管機關須補助其合法支出的全部競選費用。

Other candidates, including Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, won’t get any money from national coffers, as they failed to reach the minimum 10 percent turnout.

由於包括「正黨」的劉承旼和「正義黨」的沈相奵在內之其他候選人,均未能達到10%的最低得票率門檻,故國庫將不會給予任何補助款。

新聞辭典

respective:形容詞,分別的。We’d go to our respective classes.(我們將各自上課去。)

recover:動詞,重獲、彌補。 Police only recover a very small percentage of stolen goods.(警方只找回很少量的遭竊物品。)

oblige:動詞,迫使。The law obliges companies to pay decent wages to their employees.(法律規定企業支付其員工像樣薪資。)