《中英對照讀新聞》South African police minister scolds driver online 南非警政部長上網罵駕駛人

2017-05-13

◎周虹汶

A South African woman seeking advice on Twitter about buying a driver’s license got more than she bargained for on Wednesday when her inquiry caught the eye of police minister and prolific tweeter Fikile Mbalula.

一名上推特尋求購買駕照建議的南非女子,週三所獲始料未及,當她的詢問吸引到警政部長暨多產推特用戶菲克勒.姆巴魯拉的目光。

"It’s a criminal offence to buy a driver’s license (like a) ngathi ligwinya," Mbalula tweeted back, using a local word for a doughnut. "It will get you, the traffic department and the driving school arrested."

「像買甜甜圈的方式買張駕照,觸犯刑法」,姆巴魯拉用了當地甜甜圈(ngathi ligwinya)一字推文回道。「會讓妳、交通部門和駕訓班一併被捕。」

Mbalula, nicknamed "Razzmatazz" from his time as sports and recreation minister, has more than 750,000 Twitter followers and sees his personal feed as a useful tool in the fight against South Africa’s high crime rates.

姆巴魯拉,打從他擔任運動與休閒部長時期,暱稱為「拉茲馬它茲」,擁有超過75萬名推特追隨者,並把個人供稿視為打擊南非高犯罪率的利器。

South Africa’s traffic laws and regulations are tight by African standards although reports of driving instructors asking for bribes or people driving without a valid license are common. (Reuters)

南非交通法規以非洲標準而言算是嚴格,儘管駕訓教練要求賄款或民眾開車不拿有效證照時有所聞。(路透)

新聞辭典

scold:動詞,指斥責;名詞,指常罵人的人。例句:She always scolds him on the slightest pretence.(她總拿雞毛蒜皮當藉口罵他。)

more than one bargained for:俚語,指所獲出乎預料。例句:The secretary found she had taken on more than she bargained for.(那個秘書發現她的工作負擔比原本預期來得重。)

prolific:形容詞,指多產的、有創造力的、肥沃的。例句:That was an age prolific in great writers.(那是個文豪輩出的時代。)