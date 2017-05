《中英對照讀新聞》Don’t bother petting these cats － they’re working 省省吧別摸這些貓－－牠們在工作

2017-05-12

◎ 張沛元

About five years ago, Chicago resident Paul Nickerson turned to a trio of cats to deal with a rodent infestation after higher-tech pest-control methods failed. He figured he had nothing to lose.

大約5年前,在較高科技的蟲害防治辦法失敗後,芝加哥居民保羅.尼可森轉而求助於3隻貓以解決鼠患。他覺得反正就算失敗也沒差。

"It got to the point where my neighbors and I couldn’t walk out of our back doors to throw the garbage out at night because rats would be running over our feet," Nickerson said.

「情況嚴重到我鄰居跟我晚上根本無法從後門出去丟垃圾,因為會有老鼠從我們的腳上竄過去」,尼可森說。

The cats came from a Tree House Humane Society program that places animals that aren’t suited for life as house pets in places where their native talents as hunters are needed, such as warehouses and breweries.

這些貓來自「樹屋人道社團」的一項計畫,該計畫讓不適合當居家寵物的動物處於需要他們的狩獵天性的環境中,例如倉庫與釀酒廠。

In Nickerson’s case, the field of battle was his two-car garage, where he also stores beekeeping equipment and other gear.

在尼可森的案例中,狩獵戰場是他還拿來存放養蜂設備與其他工具的雙車車庫。

"For about a year, I’d see a dead rat probably on a daily basis," said Nickerson, adding that the rats are now gone. In fact, he was so taken with his cats that he eventually joined Tree House and now runs the shelter’s "Cats at Work" program.

「大約有1年,我大概每天都會看到1隻死老鼠」,尼可森說,並補充道,如今已經沒有老鼠了。事實上,他深深被他的貓咪們吸引,最後甚至加入「樹屋」,如今負責該庇護所的「工作中的貓咪」計畫。

新聞辭典

don’t bother:慣用語,輪不到、犯不著、沒必要、省省吧,告訴他人不用做某事。

turn to someone/something:慣用語,向某人或某事求助或支持。例句:She lived alone and far away from home, and she had no one to turn to.(她遠離家人獨居,無人能求助。)

taken with someone or something:慣用語,深受某人或某事吸引。例句:The audience was so taken with the speech he delivered.(觀眾深受他的演說吸引。)