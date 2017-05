《中英對照讀新聞》German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages 德國機場提供65種語言的祈禱室

2017-05-11

◎孫宇青

Feeling nervous before your flight? Travelers at Stuttgart airport can now receive spiritual solace by entering a booth and listening to a prayer of their choice before boarding the plane.

登機前覺得緊張嗎?旅客現在來到德國斯圖加特機場,可以在登機前進入一間小房間,自行選擇想聆聽的祈禱文,以獲得精神上的慰藉。

The prayer booth features 300 prayers from various religions in 65 different languages, airport spokesman Johannes Schumm said.

機場發言人修姆表示,這間祈禱室規劃了各個宗教共300篇祈禱文,並涵蓋65種語言。

The prayers include the Christian Lord’s Prayer, the Islamic muezzin’s call to prayer, Tibetan monk chants, and prayers of Shamans from New Guinea or Mali are also available.

基督教主禱文、伊斯蘭教宣禮者的呼喚詞、西藏僧侶的吟誦、新幾內亞或馬利薩滿教的祈禱詞等應有盡有。

In addition to the big monotheistic faiths, polytheistic religions and animist beliefs are also included. The booth is free and will be available for three months at Stuttgart Airport’s boarding area next to Gate 310.

除一神信仰外,多神信仰、泛靈信仰的祈禱文也都能找到。這間祈禱室位於斯圖加特機場的310號登機門旁,將免費開放3個月。

The artist Oliver Sturm has designed several prayer booths in recent years that have been installed at schools and museums.

藝術家史特爾姆近年設計了許多祈禱室,大多設置在學校和博物館等場所。

新聞辭典

solace:名詞,慰藉。例句:He sought solace in painting after losing everything.(失去一切後,他從繪畫中尋求慰藉。)

booth:名詞,貨攤;小隔間。例句:Public phone booths are rarely seen nowadays.(公共電話亭如今已很少見。)

install:動詞,安裝;設置。例句:The plumber will help install faucets and pipes this afternoon.(水電師傅下午會幫忙安裝水龍頭和水管。)