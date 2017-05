《中英對照讀新聞》Girl barred from Malaysia chess competition over ’seductive’ dress 女孩因「撩人的」穿著被禁止參加馬來西亞棋賽

2017-05-10

◎魏國金

A 12-year-old girl was barred from a Malaysian chess tournament over her "seductive" dress, her coach has claimed, igniting public outrage against the organisers of the competition in the Muslim-majority nation.

一名12歲女孩因「撩人的」穿著而被禁止參加馬來西亞一場棋弈比賽,她的教練指稱。此事在這個穆斯林佔多數的國家引發公眾對主辦單位的激憤。

The Malaysian Chess Federation said it would investigate and denied that religious sensitivities had prompted the decision to exclude the young player, as it seeks to curb the public backlash.

馬來西亞西洋棋聯盟在試圖平息公眾憤慨之際表示,將展開調查,並否認宗教敏感性促使主辦單位做出驅逐這名年輕棋手的決定。

In a widely-shared Facebook post, trainer Kaushal Khandhar said his pupil felt "harassed and humiliated" after being forced to withdraw in the middle of the National Scholastic Chess Championship on April 14.

在一則被廣泛轉發的臉書貼文中,教練坎達爾說,他的學生因4月14日被迫半途退出全國校際西洋棋錦標賽而感到「煩亂與羞辱」。

The girl had been told her knee-length dress was "seductive and a temptation from a certain angle far, far away", he said in the post, demanding an apology from the organisers.

這位女孩被告知她及膝連身裙「撩人,從遙遠的某個角度來看是個誘惑」,他在該貼文中說,並要求主辦單位道歉。

His remarks sparked a flurry of furious responses on social media, with commenters expressing indignation at the incident and questioning how organisers could have deemed the clothing inappropriate.

他的言論在社群媒體上引發怒潮,有些人留言對這起事件表達憤慨,質疑主辦單位如何認定該衣著不恰當。

The executive secretary of the chess body, Nik Hishamuddin Nik Mustapa, told AFP that the dress code had been implemented because the competition was played in a public school, which has stricter dress codes than other venues.

該西洋棋組織執行秘書慕斯塔帕告訴法新社說,因為比賽在公立學校舉行,因此實施服裝規範,公立學校的服裝要求要比其他場地更嚴格。

新聞辭典

seductive:誘人的(有主動誘惑之意)、富有魅力的。例句:She refused a seductive offer from the company.(她拒絕了該公司開出的誘人條件。)

backlash:強烈反應、強烈反對。例句:If you moved too quickly, you might provoke a backlash from the diehards.(你若操之過急,恐將引發死硬派的強烈反對。)

harassed:煩亂的、煩惱的、疲憊的。例句:She wore a harassed expression on her face.(她面露倦容。)