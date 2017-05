《中英對照讀新聞》NASA reveals creepy sounds of space in new recording 美國航太總署揭露令人毛骨悚然的太空之聲新錄音檔

2017-05-08

◎ 劉宜庭

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has been extremely busy these last few months during its mission to document the sights and sounds of Saturn.

美國國家航太總署(NASA)的卡西尼號太空船近幾個月極為忙碌,執行記錄土星景象和聲音的任務。

Although the Cassini spacecraft launched on Oct. 15, 1997, and arrived in the Saturn system in July 1, 2004, it only started making waves in April of this year after it not only captured these stunning images of Earth between Saturn’s rings, but also found that life might be able to thrive on one of the planet’s moons.

卡西尼號太空船雖於1997年10月15日發射,2004年7月1日抵達土星系,卻在今年4月才開始掀起波瀾,它不僅捕捉到地球在土星環間的驚人影像,也發現生命可能在這顆行星的其中一顆衛星上勃發。

Now, NASA is giving us all chills once again by sharing what Saturn actually sounds like. In a newly released audio recording, Cassini captured the creepy sounds of the space between the planet’s famous rings.

現在,航太總署藉由分享土星之聲,再次帶給我們驚喜。最新發佈的錄音檔顯示,卡西尼號在該行星著名的環之間捕捉到令人毛骨悚然的太空之聲。

However, what you’re hearing in this recording isn’t exactly "sound." There is no air in space, thus no vibrating air molecules to project sound waves. Instead, you can hear radio waves, which were converted to audio files.

不過,你聽到的錄音檔不是真正的「聲音」。太空中沒有空氣,因此空氣分子無法以震動發射聲波。作為代替,你聽到的是無線電波,它被轉換成音頻檔案。

"The region between the rings and Saturn is ’the big empty,’ apparently," Cassini project manager Earl Maize of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a press release. "Cassini will stay the course, while the scientists work on the mystery."

航太總署噴射推進實驗室的卡西尼號專案經理艾爾梅茲在新聞稿裡指出,「環和土星間的區域顯然是一片『大空白』。」

「卡西尼號將堅持到底,同時科學家會著手解開謎團。」

新聞辭典

creepy:形容詞,令人毛骨悚然。例句:On hearing the snake hiss, he felt creepy.(聽見蛇的嘶嘶聲,他感到毛骨悚然。)

make waves:慣用語,掀起波瀾、興風作浪。例句:Jack had always been a team player who didn’t make waves.(傑克一直很有團隊觀念,從來不會興風作浪。)

stay the course:慣用語,堅持到底。例句:Jack was unable to stay the course.(傑克未能堅持到底。)