《中英對照讀新聞》Newspaper Mistakenly Runs Picture of Alec Baldwin on ’SNL’ Instead of Trump－報紙誤將「週末夜現場」的艾力克．鮑德溫當成川普

2017-05-05

◎張沛元

This was no laughing matter for a major newspaper in the Dominican Republic.

對多明尼加共和國的一家主要報紙而言,這不是開玩笑的。

El Nacional issued an apology Saturday after readers quickly pointed out it used a picture of Alec Baldwin playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" — instead of the true Trump’s image — for a story about U.S.-Israeli relations.

在讀者迅速指出「國家報」在搭配有關美國與以色列關係的新聞時,用了一張男星艾力克.鮑德溫在電視喜劇節目「週六夜現場」扮演美國總統唐納.川普的照片、而非真正的川普照片後,該報週六為此道歉。

The paper said on its website that the gaffe went "unnoticed during the reviewing of page 19" because of a "mix-up of photos" sent by The Associated Press.

「國家報」在其網站上說,之所以未能在檢查19版時注意到此一過失,是因為(他們)把美聯社傳送過來的照片給「搞混了」。

"The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press with the name of the actor and the program, but was placed as if it were the one of Trump," the paper said. "El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt sincerely affected by the publication. Alec Baldwin imitates Trump on one of the most important shows in the U.S."

「美聯社當天傳發過來的照片寫有該男星姓名與該節目名稱,但呈現方式彷彿是川普的照片,」該報說。「『國家報』向讀者與所有深受此一誤植影響之人士致歉。艾力克.鮑德溫在美國一大重要節目中模仿川普。」

《新聞辭典》

no laughing matter:慣用語,不是開玩笑的,不是鬧著玩的。

point out something:慣用語,指出(以便引人注意)。例句:He pointed out some grammar errors in her paper.(他指出她的報告中的若干文法錯誤。)

as if:慣用語,彷彿,好像。例句:He talks in a way as if he was the boss.(他以一副自以為是老闆的口氣說話。)