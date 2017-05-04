《中英對照讀新聞》Climate change forces fashion students to study the weather 氣候變遷迫使時尚領域學生研究氣象
◎孫宇青
Unpredictable weather patterns - frosty springs, mild winters and wet summers - are posing a new challenge for fashion designers.
春天霜凍、冬天溫暖、夏天潮濕等無法預測的氣候模式，帶給時尚設計師一項新挑戰。
As our climate becomes more changeable, the fashion industry is struggling to create clothes we’ll want to wear in a year’s time, with no idea what the weather will be like when their collections hit the shelves.
隨著氣候更加善變，時尚產業努力設計人們一年四季都會想穿的服飾，因為大家都不曉得衣服上市時，天氣究竟會如何。
And when they get it wrong, the clothes simply stay in the shops until they end up being heavily discounted, which hurts sales. Thus, Some designers have resorted to creating largely seasonless clothing.
一旦設計師出師不利，這些衣服就只能一直留在店內，最後變成大拍賣商品，銷售表現也會遭挫。因此，部分設計師開始設計不分季節皆可穿搭的服飾。
Some of the biggest retailers have started hiring climatologists to help them predict what the seasons might have in store. The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York has even launched a new course.
部分大型經銷商開始聘用氣候學家，協助預測各個季節可能的情況，紐約流行設計學院甚至為此開設新課程。
The new course is designed to appeal to students with an interest in retail and merchandising, and it’s hoped will help the fashion industry deal with the impact of climate change.
這項新課程專收對零售和經營有興趣的學生，希望能協助時尚產業處理氣候變遷帶來的影響。
新聞辭典
hit the shelf：慣用語，上市；開賣。例句：The highly-expected new album will hit the shelf this spring.（這張萬眾矚目的新專輯，將於今年春天發行。）
have in store：慣用語，有…要發生；即將到來。例句：Tracy has a surprise in store for tomorrow’s party.（翠西為明天的派對準備了驚喜。）
retail：名詞，零售。例句：She made all kinds of desserts and sold them by retail.（她親手製作各種甜點販售。）
