| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
PR 壞心情來襲 網紅靠這招解決 維護病患權益 醫師挨告判無罪
 首頁 > 國際

《中英對照讀新聞》Climate change forces fashion students to study the weather 氣候變遷迫使時尚領域學生研究氣象

2017-05-04

◎孫宇青

Unpredictable weather patterns - frosty springs, mild winters and wet summers - are posing a new challenge for fashion designers.

春天霜凍、冬天溫暖、夏天潮濕等無法預測的氣候模式，帶給時尚設計師一項新挑戰。

As our climate becomes more changeable, the fashion industry is struggling to create clothes we’ll want to wear in a year’s time, with no idea what the weather will be like when their collections hit the shelves.

隨著氣候更加善變，時尚產業努力設計人們一年四季都會想穿的服飾，因為大家都不曉得衣服上市時，天氣究竟會如何。

And when they get it wrong, the clothes simply stay in the shops until they end up being heavily discounted, which hurts sales. Thus, Some designers have resorted to creating largely seasonless clothing.

一旦設計師出師不利，這些衣服就只能一直留在店內，最後變成大拍賣商品，銷售表現也會遭挫。因此，部分設計師開始設計不分季節皆可穿搭的服飾。

Some of the biggest retailers have started hiring climatologists to help them predict what the seasons might have in store. The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York has even launched a new course.

部分大型經銷商開始聘用氣候學家，協助預測各個季節可能的情況，紐約流行設計學院甚至為此開設新課程。

The new course is designed to appeal to students with an interest in retail and merchandising, and it’s hoped will help the fashion industry deal with the impact of climate change.

這項新課程專收對零售和經營有興趣的學生，希望能協助時尚產業處理氣候變遷帶來的影響。

新聞辭典

hit the shelf：慣用語，上市；開賣。例句：The highly-expected new album will hit the shelf this spring.（這張萬眾矚目的新專輯，將於今年春天發行。）

have in store：慣用語，有…要發生；即將到來。例句：Tracy has a surprise in store for tomorrow’s party.（翠西為明天的派對準備了驚喜。）

retail：名詞，零售。例句：She made all kinds of desserts and sold them by retail.（她親手製作各種甜點販售。）

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

相關關鍵字： 中英對照讀新聞
相關新聞
Top
國際‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多國際新聞
國際‧即時新聞
» 今日即時新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧和風燒黃魚
滷味✧椒麻杏鮑菇
韓式小菜✧醃洋蔥
好吃雞腿排怎麼炸？
轉寄

標題：《中英對照讀新聞》Climate change forces fashion students to study the weather 氣候變遷迫使時尚領域學生研究氣象


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月4日‧星期四‧丁酉年四月初九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.