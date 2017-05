2017-05-02

◎陳正健

Are you staying up late to finish "important" emails? Do you take work home on the weekends? You might want to re-examine why you are working so hard, because according to Norwegian research, workaholics often have a number of psychiatric disorders.

你正在熬夜結束「重要」的電子郵件嗎?你週末帶工作回家嗎?你可能要重新檢視為何工作如此認真,因為根據挪威研究,工作狂往往罹患若干精神疾病。

A study led by the University of Bergen examined 16,426 working adults and found an association between workaholism and psychiatric problems. The research found that:32.7% of workaholics had ADHD - 33.8 % had anxiety - 25.6 % of workaholics had OCD - 8.9 % had depression.

一項由卑爾根大學領導的研究,檢視1萬6426名在職成年人,發現醉心工作與精神疾病之間有所關聯。該研究發現:32.7%的工作狂患有注意力不足過動症(ADHD)-33.8 %罹患焦慮症-25.6%的工作狂患有強迫症(OCD)-8.9%患有憂鬱症。

"Workaholics scored higher on all the psychiatric symptoms than non-workaholics," said researcher and Clinical Psychologist Specialist Cecilie Schou Andreassen. "Thus, taking work to the extreme may be a sign of psychological or emotional issues."

「比起非工作狂,工作狂在所有精神疾病症狀(的檢測)中獲得高分。」研究團隊成員、臨床心理學專家賽希利.休.安德里森指出。「因此,工作太過極端可能是精神或情緒問題的徵兆。」

The scientists encourage further research in this field, stressing the importance of neurobiological deviations in workaholism . How often do you work overtime? Maybe it’s time to take a break.

科學家鼓勵在此領域作進一步研究,強調神經生物學偏差在醉心工作上的重要性。您有多常加班?也許是該休息一下的時候了。

新聞辭典

psychiatric:形容詞,精神病(學)的。例句:She worked as a nurse in a psychiatric hospital.(她在精神病院擔任護士。)

workaholism:名詞,工作狂,醉心工作。例句: Japanese people are famous for their workaholism.(日本人以醉心工作聞名。)

neurobiological:形容詞,神經學的,神經生物學的。例句:Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are affected by neurological disorders.(全球有億萬人受神經系統疾病影響。)