中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea offers largest amount of cash, goods to NK in 2003-2008 南韓2003至08年給予北韓最多財貨

2017-04-30

◎茅毅

South Korea provided the largest amount of cash and products to North Korea between 2003 and 2008 under the liberal administration of late President Roh Moo-hyun, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Thursday.

首爾的統一部週四說,南韓於2003年至08年自由派已故總統盧武鉉執政期間,提供北韓的財貨最多。

The government and civic groups offered a combined $4.36 billion to North Korea under the Roh administration, followed by $2.47 billion tallied under the five-year Kim Dae-jung administration starting February 1998, according to the Ministry of Unification.

該部表示,在盧政府任內,南韓政府和民間團體共提供43億6000萬美元給北韓,其次是自1998年2月起執政5年的金大中政府,總計提供北韓24億7000萬美元。

Kim and his successor Roh pursued an engagement policy with North Korea, which led to inter-Korean reconciliatory projects and humanitarian aid.

金及其繼任者盧實施與北韓交往的政策,促成南、北韓和解的計畫與人道援助。

South Korea provided $337 million to the North under the conservative administration of former President Park Geun-hye. She took office in February 2013. The ministry said it unveiled the data to provide correct figures as presidential candidates are in political wrangling over previous governments’ remittance to North Korea.

前總統朴槿惠的保守派政府任內,南韓提供北韓3億3700萬美元。她於2013年2月就任。統一部提到,值此總統候選人間就以前的政府對北韓之匯款陷入政治口水戰之際,公布這些資料旨在提供正確數字。

新聞辭典

tally:動詞,記錄、計分。The total number was tallied with abacuses.(總數是用算盤計算。)

pursue:動詞,從事、進行、追趕。A fox was pursued by hounds.(一隻狐狸被多隻獵狗追捕。)

unveil:動詞,揭露、揭示。The club has unveiled plans to build a new stadium.(該球團已公布興建一座新球場的計畫。)