《中英對照讀新聞》Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown 杜倫農夫扛煤逃跑奪冠

2017-04-29

◎周虹汶

A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg sack on his back.

背著一只50公斤袋子,在北英格蘭一處城鎮衝鋒陷陣,杜倫市一名農夫打敗數十敵手,贏得「世界運煤錦標賽」冠軍頭銜。

Andrew Corrigan collapsed on a bed of hay after completing Monday’s 1.1-km race in a time of four minutes, 31 seconds, receiving warm applause from the crowd who lined the course in Gawthorpe, near Wakefield.

安德魯.哥列根週一以4分31秒的時間完成1.1公里競賽後,癱在一床乾草上,接受韋克菲爾德市附近高索普村沿跑道列隊的群眾熱烈鼓掌。

The quirky race started in the old mining town in 1963 when a man entered a pub and accused another of looking a bit unfit, leading to a race involving a sack of coal.

這個奇怪比賽1963年在這個古老礦鎮興起,當時有一名男子進到一間酒吧,指控另一人打扮不妥,引發一場事涉一袋煤的競賽。

The women’s race, in which competitors each carried 20kg , was won by Jen Mustan in four minutes, 30 seconds. (Reuters)

女子賽跑的每位競爭者都扛20公斤,由瓊.幕斯坦以4分30秒勝出。(路透)

新聞辭典

run off:片語動詞,指逃跑、流出、印行、舉行決賽。例句:Please run off 100 copies.(請印個100份。)

charge:動詞,指裝載、控訴、充電、索價、向前衝、記到帳上;名詞,指費用、指示、掌管、指責。例句:Drinks are free of charge.(飲料不收錢。)

quirky:形容詞,指怪誕的。例句:According to Guinness, he has set several similarly quirky firsts.(根據金氏世界紀錄,他締造多項類似的離奇第一。)