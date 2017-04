《中英對照讀新聞》 Silent Taxis： Japanese cab company bans drivers from starting conversations 無聲計程車：日本計程車公司禁止司機開啟話題

2017-04-27

◎孫宇青

"Miyako Taxi" in Kyoto unveiled the new idea in March without much fanfare-operating five "Silence Taxis" across the city as part of a trial.

3月時,京都的「都計程車」低調地推出一個新點子——在全市試營運5輛「無聲計程車」服務。

The cars look like any ordinary taxi but a notice written on the back of the passenger seat will inform passengers that they have entered one of "the new silent fleet".

這些車輛看起來與普通計程車無異,但椅背後寫有一份通知,告知乘客他們正搭乘「無聲車隊」的其中一輛車。

Drivers will offer a greeting when their fare enters the car, and aside from confirming the route they will not engage in small talk. The drivers can indulge in conversation, but only if they are spoken to first, and they are also allowed to communicate in emergency situations.

乘客上車時,司機會出聲歡迎,接著除了確認路線外,不會再與乘客閒聊。唯有乘客主動搭話時,司機才能與乘客聊天;或者發生緊急情況時,司機亦可主動溝通。

Announcing the idea, the company said: "The goal of this service is to create the most comfortable ride for passengers."

該公司宣布這項措施時表示:「這項服務旨在為乘客營造最舒適的旅途。」

According to Japan Today, they made the move after hearing reports from passengers that they were fed up being forced to indulge in chit-chat with their drivers. And while some fares enjoyed being regaled with tales of Kyoto’s sights and attractions, it was seen as less appealing for residents of the sprawling city.

《今日日本》報導,該公司是在聽聞乘客抱怨受夠被迫與司機閒聊後,才做出這項決定。雖然部分乘客喜歡有人導覽京都的風景名勝,但對於這座廣大城市的居民來說,可就沒那麼吸引人了。

新聞辭典

fare:名詞,乘客。例句:A taxi stopped by the road to pick up a fare.(計程車停在路邊載客。)

chit-chat:名詞,閒聊。例句:My sister and I used to have chit-chat before bedtime.(我和姊姊以前都會在睡前閒聊。)

regale:動詞,款待;使喜悅。例句:The view from the hilltop regaled our eyes.(山丘上的景色使我們大飽眼福。)