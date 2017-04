《中英對照讀新聞》You say Austria, I say Australia:Airbus trips up on tricky typo－你說奧地利，我講澳洲：空中巴士搞上麻煩的打錯字

2017-04-22

◎周虹汶

Austria and Australia are 16,000 km and two keystrokes apart, as European aircraft manufacturer Airbus discovered to its chagrin this week.

歐洲飛機製造商「空中巴士」本週懊惱發現,奧地利和澳洲雖然相隔1萬6000公里,但在鍵盤上敲打輸入時只相差兩個字母。

The Financial Times, citing fine print in the company’s 2016 financial accounts, reported on Monday that Airbus was being investigated by authorities in Australia for offences such as bribery or fraud.

引用該公司2016年財務報表的印刷小字,《金融時報》週一報導,空中巴士因受賄或詐欺這類罪行,遭受澳洲當局調查。

The Airbus accounts did indeed say Australia, but a company spokesman said that was, in fact, a typographical error.

空中巴士財務報表的確是說澳洲,但該公司一位發言人說,那事實上是個排版錯誤。

"It should read Austria and not Australia," he said.

他說:「它該寫奧地利,不是澳洲。」

In February, Airbus said prosecutors in Vienna had initiated a formal criminal investigation against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium over alleged fraud related to a $2 billion order for the combat jet more than a decade ago.

空中巴士2月說,維也納檢察官對空中巴士與歐洲戰機公司,針對一筆逾10年前購買戰鬥機的20億美元訂單,涉嫌詐欺展開正式的刑事調查。

The typo in the Airbus accounts is the latest in a series of mix-ups between the two similarly named but culturally distinct and geographically distant countries.

空中巴士財報裡的打字錯誤,是搞混這兩個命名相似但文化截然不同、地理相距遙遠的國家系列案例最新一起。

Global news network CNN was mocked by Twitter users last year for reporting Australia was building a fence on its Slovenian border.

全球新聞網「有線電視新聞網」去年因報導澳洲正在和斯洛維尼亞的邊境築起一道圍欄,遭到推特用戶嘲笑。

In 2014, then United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon mistakenly offered his gratitude to hosts Australia when he spoke at a conference in Vienna, according to an Associated Press report.(Reuters)

根據美聯社報導,2014年,當時的聯合國秘書長潘基文在維也納一場會議演講時,誤把要感謝的東道主說成澳洲。(路透)

《新聞辭典》

trip:名詞,指旅遊、摔倒、過錯;動詞,指旅行、絆倒、輕快走跳、使犯錯。trip up指絆倒、犯錯。例句:Your own lies will trip you up.(你的謊言將成為你的絆腳石。)

tricky:形容詞,指狡猾的、情況複雜的、機警的、微妙的。例句:She a tricky customer.(她是個難搞的顧客。)

chagrin:名詞,指因失敗等引起的悔恨、懊惱;動詞,指使懊惱、使悔恨。例句:Much to his chagrin, he did not make his best efforts at that time.(讓他備感懊惱的是,當初未盡全力。)