《中英對照讀新聞》Mar-a-Lago：Trump’s Winter White House takes over Palm Beach 馬阿拉歌：川普的冬季白宮接管棕櫚灘
◎張沛元
President Donald Trump, a newcomer to the White House, is still developing his relationship with the people of Washington. But that’s far from the case with the people of Palm Beach － now the location of his so-called Winter White House － the long spit of land off Florida’s East Coast that the real estate mogul has been frequenting for decades.
初來乍到白宮的（美國）總統川普仍在與華府人士發展關係，但（他與佛羅里達州）棕櫚灘（的人的關係）可不是這麼一回事——這塊位於佛州東岸外海、這位地產大亨過去數十年來經常造訪的一塊狹長暗礁，如今是川普的所謂「冬季白宮」。
Since he purchased the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for $5 million, Trump’s relationship with the tony city and its residents has ebbed and flowed. He’s sued the city, fought with the town leadership and turned local issues into national controversies. Traffic caused by Trump’s motorcade is the most recent sore spot for the people of Palm Beach and the surrounding area.
打從他在1985年以500萬美元買下馬阿拉歌起，川普與這座時髦城市及該市居民的關係便時好時壞。他曾控告過該市，與市府領導層打官司，把地方議題鬧成全國爭議。川普車隊造成的交通問題，是棕櫚灘與附近地區居民的最新痛點。
But the businessman also saved the iconic estate － now a private club － that once sat in disrepair, and his new status is driving attention and business to the town.
但這位企業大亨也拯救了這棟具有代表性、一度荒廢破損、如今是一家私人俱樂部的地產，而他（貴為美國總統）的新身分，也讓該市獲得關注與商機。
新聞辭典
mogul：名詞，大人物、富豪。
ebb and flow：慣用語，字面意義為退潮與漲潮，用來形容事物的消長、興衰、起伏的變化。例句：Relationships ebb and flow, like the waves of the sea.（感情一如海浪有起有落。）
a sore spot/point：慣用語，痛處，令人憤怒或尷尬進而避免討論的主題。例句：Don’t mention the wedding to her - it’s a bit of a spot for her.（別跟她提起那場婚禮，那是她的痛處。）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 史上最潮「消業障」穿搭 網友：這裙子有過香火嗎...
- 自用小船海上看花火 退潮擱淺4人獲救
- App去蕪存菁 研考會定期檢核
- （嘉義）義竹5小學廢校 3所活化待突破
- 恆星寶寶在啃漢堡 中研院拍到了
- 醫療資源不足 老人盼建南迴醫院
- 《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Lin condemns pension reform protest violence
- 卜睿哲促中「問夠了李明哲 讓他離開」
- 兆豐案 1.7萬筆匯款查無不法
- 彰化少輔院傳命案 17歲少年打死16歲舍友
- 疑債務糾紛虐殺棄屍 涉案男女凌晨收押
- 北大幸福市集 熱血學子助小農
- 自由談》四一九反年改暴力並不尋常
- 《觀察筆記》寶珠的風華
- 發現「超級地球」 可能有生命存在
- 女生選工科 繁星上台科大
- 股利稅改 財部傾向稅損最小方案
- 大巨蛋鏽蝕100萬處 遠雄：除鏽要花4億
- 敲竹槓又A房產 毒蟲殺友埋屍
- 蝦蛤減產 教師研究疑與自由基有關
- 林心如新手媽咪 玉世家傳家寶
- 微波蛋變炸彈 害人視力受損
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 小愛形單影隻 日皇：小傑郎咧
- 2017巴塞爾錶展專輯10：月來月愛你
- 04/21 各報重點新聞一覽
- 軍方人事先行 國安團隊接力調整
- 棒球之神編導 一朗轟別西雅圖
- 2017巴塞爾錶展專輯6：經典年代 時光慶典3
- 鹿谷》德興瀑布「淪垃圾場」 清理緝凶
- 再耕園庇護工場 推客製化喜餅
- 美公布鬆綁金融監管草案
- 長榮、海大產學合作 年薪1500K不是夢
- 2017巴塞爾錶展專輯8：時光美計 各有所長2
- 社論》三一八VS.四一九
- 馬批太陽花不守法 黃國昌：踐踏法治的就是馬自己
- Gucci獨一訂製 胡宇威心癢
- 美俄兩太空人 飛抵國際太空站
- 自由廣場》回歸正常保障很可憐？
- 鄭凱文失控 投教保證今年不再犯
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》Mar-a-Lago：Trump’s Winter White House takes over Palm Beach 馬阿拉歌：川普的冬季白宮接管棕櫚灘
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email