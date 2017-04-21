《中英對照讀新聞》Mar-a-Lago：Trump’s Winter White House takes over Palm Beach 馬阿拉歌：川普的冬季白宮接管棕櫚灘

2017-04-21

◎張沛元

President Donald Trump, a newcomer to the White House, is still developing his relationship with the people of Washington. But that’s far from the case with the people of Palm Beach － now the location of his so-called Winter White House － the long spit of land off Florida’s East Coast that the real estate mogul has been frequenting for decades.

初來乍到白宮的（美國）總統川普仍在與華府人士發展關係，但（他與佛羅里達州）棕櫚灘（的人的關係）可不是這麼一回事——這塊位於佛州東岸外海、這位地產大亨過去數十年來經常造訪的一塊狹長暗礁，如今是川普的所謂「冬季白宮」。

Since he purchased the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for $5 million, Trump’s relationship with the tony city and its residents has ebbed and flowed. He’s sued the city, fought with the town leadership and turned local issues into national controversies. Traffic caused by Trump’s motorcade is the most recent sore spot for the people of Palm Beach and the surrounding area.

打從他在1985年以500萬美元買下馬阿拉歌起，川普與這座時髦城市及該市居民的關係便時好時壞。他曾控告過該市，與市府領導層打官司，把地方議題鬧成全國爭議。川普車隊造成的交通問題，是棕櫚灘與附近地區居民的最新痛點。

But the businessman also saved the iconic estate － now a private club － that once sat in disrepair, and his new status is driving attention and business to the town.

但這位企業大亨也拯救了這棟具有代表性、一度荒廢破損、如今是一家私人俱樂部的地產，而他（貴為美國總統）的新身分，也讓該市獲得關注與商機。

新聞辭典

mogul：名詞，大人物、富豪。

ebb and flow：慣用語，字面意義為退潮與漲潮，用來形容事物的消長、興衰、起伏的變化。例句：Relationships ebb and flow, like the waves of the sea.（感情一如海浪有起有落。）

a sore spot/point：慣用語，痛處，令人憤怒或尷尬進而避免討論的主題。例句：Don’t mention the wedding to her - it’s a bit of a spot for her.（別跟她提起那場婚禮，那是她的痛處。）