《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korean students outperform in math, science, fall behind in interest 南韓學生在數學、科學上表現優異，但在興趣上落後
◎陳正健
South Korean students outperformed on mathematics and science tests conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development （OECD） in recent years, but still lack interest in the subjects due to the cramming method of teaching, a report said Thursday.
一份報告週四指出，南韓學生在「經濟合作暨發展組織」近年舉行的數學和科學考試中優人一等，但仍對這些科目缺乏興趣，此乃填鴨式教學方式所致。
South Korean students came in fifth on the science test in the Program for International Student Assessment （PISA） 2015, following Japan, Estonia, Finland and Canada, according to the report released by the Korea Economic Research Institute （KERI）. South Korean students, however, were ranked 26th out of 35 OECD member states in terms of showing interest in science.
根據韓國經濟研究院（KERI）公佈的報告，南韓學生在「國際學生能力評量計畫」（PISA）的科學考試上排名第5，僅落後於日本、愛沙尼亞、芬蘭和加拿大。然而，就對於科學的興趣而言，南韓學生在「經濟合作暨發展組織」35國中排名第26。
The PISA 2012 survey showed South Korean students were the highest scorers in math, but 28th in terms of interest in the subject. Such a discrepancy is due to learning by rote, professor Lee Joo-ho of the Korea Development Institute （KDI）, said.
2012年「國際學生能力評量計畫」調查顯示，南韓學生在數學上得分最高，但就該科目的興趣而言排名第28。南韓發展研究院（KDI）教授李周浩指出，如此差異是死背硬記的學習所致。
"We now need to bolt from teaching by rote," Lee said. "Interest in learning, having fun, achievement motivation and perseverance are closely related to the self-driven learning capacity in lifelong education."
「我們需要跳出死背硬記的教學，」李周浩表示。「有趣學習、樂在其中、成就動機和毅力，與終生教育中的自發性學習能力有密切關係。」
新聞辭典
outperform：動詞，表現比…好，勝過。例句：European stocks have outperformed their US rivals recently.（歐股近日的表現優於其美股勁敵。）
discrepancy：名詞，差異，不一致。例句：There is some discrepancy between your records and ours.（你們的紀錄和我們的有些差異。）
rote：名詞，死背硬記，機械性背誦。例句：She used to learn everything by rote.（她習慣以死背硬記學習每件事情。）
