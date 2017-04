《中英對照讀新聞》Kathrine Switzer to run Boston Marathon again, 50 years on 屆滿50年，凱薩琳．斯威策將再戰波士頓馬拉松

2017-04-17

◎ 劉宜庭

For most people, the idea of running a marathon would be tough enough. But imagine running it as a pariah, with most of those watching either expecting or willing you to quit and one of the race officials even trying to physically drag you out of the race.

對大多數人來說,光是想像要跑一場馬拉松就已經夠困難了。但請你想像,當你跑馬拉松時如同賤民,大家都看著你,預期或希望你退出,甚至有工作人員試著將你拖出場外的情況。

That’s exactly what happened when Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to enter the Boston Marathon in 1967.

這些事就發生在凱薩琳.斯威策1967年以第一位女性跑者的身分參加波士頓馬拉松時。

"I turned and I saw this fierce face, the fiercest face I’d ever seen. He grabbed me and screamed, ’get the hell out of my race’ and tried to rip off my bib number. It happened in a flash, but it was a flash that changed my life."

「我一轉身看見那令人難受的嘴臉,我從沒看過那麼令人難受的嘴臉。他抓住我並大喊『滾出我的賽場』,然後試圖扯掉我的背號。這些事都發生在一瞬間,而這個瞬間改變了我的人生。」

Despite being shook up, Switzer did finish the race and became a hero and activist for women’s long-distance running, not only changing her life, but helping to completely change attitudes in the process.

儘管受到驚嚇,斯威策仍完成賽程,並成為女子長途賽跑界的英雌及活動家,那不只改變了她的人生,也在過程中徹底改變了人們的看法。

On Monday, Switzer will run the same race again. She is among 32,000 runners expected to take part - nearly half of them women.

週一,斯威策將再次挑戰相同的比賽。她將加入跑者行列,本次比賽預計有3萬2000名跑者參與,其中有將近一半是女性。

新聞辭典

pariah:名詞,賤民、被放逐的人。例句:Lisa came upon the pariah of the village.(麗莎碰到被村莊放逐的人。)

fierce:形容詞,兇猛的、令人難受的。例句:The lion is a fierce animal.(獅子是一種兇猛的動物。)

in a flash:慣用語,立刻、瞬間。例句:I’ll be back in a flash.(我立刻就回來。)