《中英對照讀新聞》Intelligent Thinkers Are Lazy, Non-Thinkers Are Active 聰明的思考者懶惰，非思考者活躍
◎陳正健
Here’s a perfect excuse to lounge around. People of higher intelligence were found to spend more time in leisurely activity, being less physical than "non-thinkers".
這是一個完美的閒晃理由。擁有較高智商的人，被發現花更多時間在休閒活動上，體能活動少於「非思考者」。
A US-based study recruited 60 students, who were broken into two groups of "thinkers" （high scorers） and "non-thinkers" （low scorers）. All the participants were given a fitness tracker to wear on their wrists for a week to see how physically active they would be in their daily lives.
一項美國研究募集60名學生，他們被分成「思考者」（分數較高者）和「非思考者」（分數較低者）兩組。所有受測者被給予健身追蹤器，戴在手腕上一週，以了解他們日常生活中的體能活躍度為何。
The study found that the thinkers were much less active during the business days of Monday through Friday than the non-thinkers. On the weekend, however, there was no difference between the groups.
研究發現，思考者在週一至週五工作日期間較不活躍，相較非思考者而言。不過，兩組在週末期間並無不同。
The more intelligent don’t get bored easily as they can engage themselves in their inner worlds. The less intelligent, on the other hand, use physical activity as a way to beat the boredom. Certainly, there are health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle so be sure to exercise no matter how brainy you might be.
較聰明的人不容易感到無聊，因為他們能夠沉潛於內在世界。反之，較不聰明的人利用體能活動做為擊敗無聊的方法。當然，健康風險與久坐的生活型態相關，所以一定要運動，無論您可能是何等聰明。
新聞辭典
lounge around：動詞片語，閒晃，閒混。例句：We spent hours lounging around the pool.（我們在池邊閒晃了數小時。）
tracker：名詞，跟蹤器，追蹤者。例句：The tracker led them to the place where the plane had crashed.（追蹤器引領他們到墜機地點。）
brainy：形容詞，聰明的，有頭腦的。例句：Her children are all very brainy.（她的小孩都很聰明。）
